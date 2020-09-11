Tour the 2020 San Francisco Designer Showcase from home

Captions are provided for leisurely tour, introducing rooms with names such as the Wabi Sabi Wunderkind (a child’s bedroom) and Learning to Fly, a bathroom with birds in it.

It begins (after exploring the front porch) with “Nature Always Wins,” Leap Interior Design’s entry foyer, a teal wall embellished with painted and three- dimensional butterflies.

Wandering in and out of rooms, including a tranquil pale green kitchen, one then approaches a broad, sweeping staircase, painted a startling black (well, I thought it was black, but see the conversation below for precision) that forms a backdrop for a row of delicate botanical prints that culminate with a quite striking tree on the landing. It is the work of Dzine.

Another standout is Dina Bandman Interiors’ festive “No Drama Llama” bathroom, which has a vividly colored mosaics filled with flowers, foxes, rabbits and llamas.

The most strange award might go to the Liquid Lounge and Cala Mezcal bar, which has a rattlesnake painted on a table in addition to murals and an illuminated wall design that suggests a full moon with shelves for bottles.

Also worth noting was the attention that ceilings got this year. They kept drawing the eye upwards to all matters of design elements.