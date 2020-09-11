Tour the 2020 San Francisco Designer Showcase from home

A visit to the annual San Francisco Designer Showcase, while always interesting, is generally a day-long project, which involves finding a parking place in the generally tony neighborhood where the event unfolds before touring a mansion transformed by a team of interior designers and landscape artists.
This year, it got easier. It, like the other galas and benefits of 2020 that weren’t cancelled or postponed, went online.
This is the 46th year that interior and landscape designers have pooled their talents to transform a San Francisco mansion in the annual benefit that provides scholarships for San Francisco High School.
COVID-19 led to the cancellation of in-person tours for the showcase, which usually takes place in April. Work halted after the city issued its stay-at-home order but after restrictions eased, designers and construction teams were able to resume their work. Now a showcase team has created a video tour of the this year’s house, located in the West Clay Park area near Seacliff and the Presidio.
In all, they have decorated 27 spaces that include five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, and a multitude of other rooms for media, reading, lounging Not surprisingly, it seemed that drinking was a popular theme.
To see their work, requires a $25 ticket, purchased at the website, which sends viewers on a video tour glides viewers effortlessly through the spaces, up and down stairs and in and out of rooms
Captions are provided for leisurely tour, introducing rooms with names such as the Wabi Sabi Wunderkind (a child’s bedroom) and Learning to Fly, a bathroom with birds in it.
It begins (after exploring the front porch) with “Nature Always Wins,” Leap Interior Design’s entry foyer, a teal wall embellished with painted and three- dimensional butterflies.
Wandering in and out of rooms, including a tranquil pale green kitchen, one then approaches a broad, sweeping staircase, painted a startling black (well, I thought it was black, but see the conversation below for precision) that forms a backdrop for a row of delicate botanical prints that culminate with a quite striking tree on the landing. It is the work of Dzine.
Another standout is Dina Bandman Interiors’ festive “No Drama Llama” bathroom, which has a vividly colored mosaics filled with flowers, foxes, rabbits and llamas.
The most strange award might go to the Liquid Lounge and Cala Mezcal bar, which has a rattlesnake painted on a table in addition to murals and an illuminated wall design that suggests a full moon with shelves for bottles.
Also worth noting was the attention that ceilings got this year. They kept drawing the eye upwards to all matters of design elements.
The only thing missing from the online tour is the opportunity to share reactions and overhear comments. So after completing my online tour, I checked in with Patti Cowger, the Register’s design columnist, who, unbeknownst to me, was also doing the tour with the intention of writing a story. That explains why, this week, there are two stories with two different views of one showcase.
“A lot of black,” I wrote to Patti.
“I don’t remember a lot of black,” she replied. “Other than the stair well and landing, which was a charcoal grey-black.”
“Not really a place I’d like to live,” I wrote, although I did like the alligator rug in the bedroom titled “Lumber Slumber.”
“Well that’s true,” Patti wrote back. “It showcases the decorators/designers — and where their imaginations take them when not limited by clients. Not meant to be a model home but to entertain and put on a show.”
She added, “But I think the public can still get inspired or feel more comfortable putting an idea into action. I’ve tried to get clients to do something decorative on their ceilings for years. They think I’m crazy. But the past three showcases have had fancy ceilings in the majority of rooms. Some day, I know I’ll get someone to do a deep magenta lacquered ceiling!”
I want to cover a wall with butterflies and another with llama mosaics.
Tickets for the virtual tour are available at www.decoratorshowcase.org.
Sprout new ideas
