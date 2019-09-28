St. Joan of Arc Church in Yountville has rescheduled its annual Craft to Treasure craft sale fundraiser to Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There are still vendor spaces available.
The sale includes handmade cards, birdhouses, garden art and other homemade goods. There will also be lunch items for sale, including hot dogs, chips and soft drinks.
Craft vendors may rent space to sell their goods for $50. Vendors are asked to provide their own tables, but there are a limited number of 8-foot tables available for rent for $15.
You have free articles remaining.
To reserve a vendor’s space, call Sharon O’Neil at 944-1841.
The event will take place inside the St. Joan of Arc Church parish hall, 6404 Washington St., Yountville.