Weed wackers: Goats and sheep help Land Trust of Napa County with a growing problem

“The project began in 2017, before the fires that year,” said Palladini. “This year, we had two herds of about 600 sheep from Kaos Sheep Outfit in Lake County.”

“Sheep grazed correctly can improve the land,” said Jamie Irwin, co-owner of Kaos Sheep Outfit. “They grow a renewable resource every year, wool, and the lamb provides a healthy protein source.”

“This is a rotational grazing project, keeping the goats or sheep within one 15 to 20-acre area at a time in order to make sure they get to everything, but not leaving them there for too long, which can have negative consequences,” said Palladini. “This is also a dry season project – grazing after native plant species have already set seed. We are testing the potential restoration benefits of grazing in the dry season, combined with the reduction of a heavy buildup of dried weed material, which can act as a barrier to native plant growth and reproduction.”

The project is also aimed at lowering the risk of wildfires as the fuel loads are removed by the hungry animals. This objective was tested in a very real way in August, during the LNU Lightning Complex fires, when a spot fire started on an abutting property and, carried by a heavy buildup of weed thatch there, burned toward the Land Trust property.