Weed wackers: Goats and sheep help Land Trust of Napa County with a growing problem

Large swaths of oak woodland on Land Trust of Napa County’s Wantrup Preserve are now missing the typical undergrowth of thick weed thatch that inhibits native species and creates fuel for wildfires. Instead, the property’s ground cover looks like a beard that was shaved with a dull razor, leaving only stubble.
Two herds of sheep did the trimming this year, and overall results point to greater native plant diversity and reduced risk of wildfire. “We’re very happy with how the goats during the first few years, and now the sheep this year have performed,” said Mike Palladini, stewardship program manager for the Land Trust.
Like many places in Napa County, this 730 acres of oak woodlands and forest had a growing problem – a heavy buildup of invasive weed thatch overwhelming the native plants and creating fine fuel loads that can quickly carry a fire. The Land Trust has pursued multiple approaches to deal with these issues across its properties — mowing and hand pulling invasive plants, targeted herbicide applications and working with CALFIRE to carry out several prescribed burns.
“On this property, the size of the invasives problem, the location and types of invasives and the remote terrain led us to choose grazing as the best approach,” said Palladini. “And in particular, we turned to some very efficient weed wackers: goats and sheep.”
“The project began in 2017, before the fires that year,” said Palladini. “This year, we had two herds of about 600 sheep from Kaos Sheep Outfit in Lake County.”
“Sheep grazed correctly can improve the land,” said Jamie Irwin, co-owner of Kaos Sheep Outfit. “They grow a renewable resource every year, wool, and the lamb provides a healthy protein source.”
“This is a rotational grazing project, keeping the goats or sheep within one 15 to 20-acre area at a time in order to make sure they get to everything, but not leaving them there for too long, which can have negative consequences,” said Palladini. “This is also a dry season project – grazing after native plant species have already set seed. We are testing the potential restoration benefits of grazing in the dry season, combined with the reduction of a heavy buildup of dried weed material, which can act as a barrier to native plant growth and reproduction.”
The project is also aimed at lowering the risk of wildfires as the fuel loads are removed by the hungry animals. This objective was tested in a very real way in August, during the LNU Lightning Complex fires, when a spot fire started on an abutting property and, carried by a heavy buildup of weed thatch there, burned toward the Land Trust property.
The fire advanced until it hit the grazed area, which acted as a fire break. Once the fire reached this stubble, its advance was stymied and St. Helena firefighters, who were already in the area, were able to easily put the fire out. In total, only ¾ of an acre burned.
“Without tall grass, you don’t have fuel for the fire,” said Wantrup Preserve caretaker Leaf Hayes, who has wildland firefighting experience and assisted in the firefighting efforts that day. “I’m a firm believer in grazing as a wildfire prevention method. It helped a lot with containing that fire.”
The impact on native species can also be dramatic. Paired plots of grazed and ungrazed land are regularly surveyed by local, professional botanist Jake Ruygt. Preliminary data show that along with fuel load reduction, the number of native plants species, and the cover of native species are increasing in grazed areas relative to ungrazed areas.
This careful assessment of impacts attracted support from the USDA’s “Conservation Innovation Grants” program (CIG). The program helps fund conservation projects on agricultural lands. The grants are aimed at cultivating innovative and creative approaches to improve water quality, soil health and wildlife habitat. The award will pay for one-half of the costs of this project over three years.
“The fact that we are carefully evaluating the impacts of this specific type of grazing on native species while reducing fuel loads at the same time, made the project interesting to the CIG program,” said Palladini. “While the project has been ongoing for four years now, it requires several years of good data in order to demonstrate definitive results because the goal here is to look at longer-term trends. Once the project is complete, we look forward to sharing the results with other landowners and land managers.”
