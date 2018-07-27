Why should someone hire an interior designer?
The question arose in a conversation with interior designer Miyuki Yamaguchi at her Main Street Napa office.
The answer was there looking around at the marble table, the stylish easy chairs and all the subtle touches that pulled together the elegant comfortable space.
Yamaguchi, however, preferred to answer the question with a field trip to Browns Valley where photographer David Duncan Livingston was taking pictures of a recently completed design project.
Her clients were a young couple with a toddler. The house, a typical late 20th century, was neatly landscaped on the outside, and, on the inside, it was stunning.
What had started as a small consultation had grown into a project that transformed the entry, living room, dining room, kitchen and family room into one flowing space, in cool gray and white, striking but understated, elegant but still a home.
“Sometimes people thing that designers are only for rich people,” Yamaguchi said, “but I am happy to help with small projects as well as major ones.”
Marie Wood said she had a good idea of what she wanted when she first met Yamaguchi. She had done some work on her house, like changing the fireplace surround. She had some pieces of furniture she liked. She’d created a file of images she liked from Internet sources like Houzz.
On the Internet, too, she discovered a local designer, she called Yamaguchi for a consultation, and from there the project grew.
“We’re not really fancy people,” Wood said, “but I was a little bored with my choices. I wanted to pull it all together. I wanted to take more risks. But I didn’t quite know how to do it.”
Yamaguchi, she said, “took to it all to a whole new level. She said, ‘Why not?’ She gave me confidence. And she thought of things I’d never really thought of.”
As an example, she said, the kitchen, which “really wasn’t bad” with its dark cherry wood cupboards and granite counters but it wasn’t her kitchen.
“Someone had suggested we change the cupboard doors, but Miyuki said it wasn’t necessary. She said, ‘Paint will transform them.’ She was right.
“She also suggested something I’d never have tried — to paint some cupboards white and some gray — and then to cover the hood with the same white. I just love it.”
In the hallway, where Wood wanted cupboards for wine storage, she said she probably would have opted for full-length glass doors. Instead, Yamaguchi suggested she put doors on the shelves on the lower half of the wall, and on the upper ones use a distinctive, open wire covering instead of glass. This proved to be another hit.
Yamaguchi also helped Wood make major decisions like refinishing the cherry wood floors with a rich, dark brown finish. “I was nervous,” Wood said. “It was stressful to choose a color.”
What helped, she said, was that Yamaguchi kept double-checking on the color as it was being applied. “She said, ‘Yes, this looks better. This looks good.’ And it was a lot less stressful.’”
In some cases, Wood noted, like a big piece of furniture, a decision you later regret — such as a sofa — can be a costly mistake to live with. It helped to have Yamaguchi’s advice when she was choosing a sectional sofa for her family room.
What’s more, Yamaguchi helped with another design challenge, persuading her husband to give up his well-used, well-loved, comfortable recliner. “When we chose the sofa, she came up with an upholstered ottoman/table for him — and he’s happy with it.”
Another plus she discovered in the design process was that Yamaguchi didn’t expect to throw out everything and start with all new furniture.
“She was down to earth,” Wood said. “She understood that I couldn’t replace everything.”
In some cases, like the kitchen stools, Yamaguchi suggested recovering them to fit with the new light color schemes, rather than replacing them. In others, “it was a question of adding a few things,” Yamaguchi said.
Here, they both agreed, is another bonus of working with a designer: access to a much wider range of products, as well as designers’ discounts.
Yamaguchi said she usually presents her clients with a choice of plans with colors and materials. “If a person just loves a fabric that turns out to be much too expensive. We can very often find something that is quite similar, that gives the same effect, but at a much lower cost.”
“Another valuable tip I learned from Miyuki is not to be too matchy-matchy,” Wood said. “She was not afraid to combine things I found at HomeGoods with those from expensive stores.”
With Yamaguchi at her back, Wood ended up coordinating the subcontractors who did the work on the redesign.
As a new mom, Wood noted, working with Yamaguchi “also saved me a ton of time. She knew I couldn’t be going everywhere to look at things. She brought things to me.”
When you add up all the pluses, including recommendations for first-rate painters, plumbers, and other sub-contractors and vendors, Wood estimated that the money she saved very nearly equaled designer’s fees.
And then there is the satisfaction of achieving a house you really love. Wood said, “Originally, when we bought this house, it was so dark, I didn’t like the feel of it.” With a new baby arriving, she had her husband had considered fixing it up and then perhaps moving on. “But now that we’ve done the work, we have zero interest in moving. I feel like this house is really me.”
“That is what makes me really happy to hear,” Yamaguchi concluded.
Yamaguchi provided a list of the vendors and contractors she worked with on the Browns Valley project. “They contributed tremendously to the success of the renovation work,” she said.
— Kitchen Cabinet Painting: Jon La Field/Napco Painting Contractors, Inc. & Fine Finish Shop, Napa
— Hardwood Floor Refinisher/Installer: Alan Booth/Napa Floor Company, Napa
— Millworker: Kevin Richmond/Napa Floor Company, Napa (“Even though they are a wood flooring company, they have a cabinet division to complete the renovation work of their customers who install new or refinish wood floor,” Yamaguchi said. “So smart, right?”)
— Kitchen Backsplash Tiles: Abbey Carpets Unlimited, Napa
— Kitchen Counter Top: Cambria (material manufacturer’s name)
— Dining & Living Window Treatment: Louise Jansen/The Drapery Source, Fairfield
— Living Area Rug: The Rug Company, San Francisco
— Accessories: Mecox, Napa
— Kitchen Slipcovers & Living Toss Pillows: Pollin’s Interiors & Custom Upholstery, Napa
The Miyuki Yamaguchi Design Studio is at 1606 Main St., Suite 201, Napa.
For more information, call 707-637-4924, visit miyukiyamaguchi.com or email miyuki@miyukiyamaguchi.com.