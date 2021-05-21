 Skip to main content
Wildflowers bloom on Napa County Land Trust preserves

Despite the near-record dry winter, spring has revealed some stunning native wildflower displays at Napa County Land Trust preserves.

Napa County’s climate, geologic history, diverse soils, microclimates and varied topography have led to an abundance of rare species. Napa ranks among the most biodiverse areas in the United States and central to that ranking is our wide variety of native wildflowers.

A big thank you goes out to Land Trust Stewardship Program Manager Mike Palladini and Land Trust Stewardship Assistant Mackenzie Gilliam who captured these images over the last few weeks.

For more information about the Land Trust of Napa County, visit napalandtrust.org.

