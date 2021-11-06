Windows to Napa's past: The Blackbird Inn and Finch Guesthouse

Endless hours of hard work and artistry plus a vision to make things that withstand the test of time underlie Napa’s Blackbird Inn at 1755 First St. and the adjacent Finch Guesthouse, both owned by partners Scott Warren and Bart Jones.

The eight-room Craftsman-style Blackbird Inn exudes a rugged lodge ambiance. Built in 1902 as a residence and transformed in the late 1990s by Warren, Blackbird Inn embodies the ideals of the Arts and Crafts movement of the early 20th century.

Next door, at the four-room Finch Guesthouse at 952 Jefferson St., guests are transported back to Victorian times in a romantic setting reminiscent of that era. This Queen Anne-style building, which was built around 1890 and converted into offices in the 1970s, has three rooms on the main floor and a fourth room in the attic.

“The official designation of Finch is Stick Eastlake Queen Anne,” Warren said. “ Eastlake architecture is part of the Queen Anne style of Victorian architecture.”

Though the two lodgings have distinctly different styles, both have proved to be popular with visitors to Napa and were recently voted best B&B’s in Napa. It wasn’t always so.

In 2000 Warren purchased the badly deteriorating building and began transforming it into what Blackbird Inn is today.

“It seemed like all the inns around here at the time were very Victorian. I wanted something different,” Warren said. “I looked at Blackbird Inn as a chance for me to build something and I really pushed myself. I wanted the inn to have a masculine, lodge look.”

Although the inn opened for guests in 2001, Warren didn’t stop perfecting it. “It took about six years to finish the inn the way I wanted,” Warren said.

Blackbird Inn’s exterior features a foundation of local river rock, allowing it to blend into its natural surroundings. The rustic aesthetic is enhanced with massive porch columns and generous use of brick and stone.

“It was inspired by the famous Greene and Greene architects,” Warren said.

Inside Blackbird Inn, nearly everything a visitor can see was built by Warren, even the furniture. A local artist, Ken Boyd, created the stained glass windows and partitions that are abundant in the lodging.

Pat Kirkish of Dovetail Collection Gallery was also an “invaluable help,” Warren said.

A gigantic stone fireplace, period lighting and fabrics and the use of fine woods enhance a masculine club atmosphere. The lodging even has an old-fashioned dumbwaiter.

In 2014 Warren brought on Jones as his business partner. Together, the two have dovetailing skills that cover everything needed for building, maintaining and running inns.

Jones, who oversees the day-to-day operations, has a background in business and building. He does all the plumbing and electrical and has contributed enormously to improvements.

For example, Jones created sloping tile floors in the showers that allow water to drain quickly, saving maids much work.

Jones tends to downplay his artistic side and enjoys telling visitors about Warren’s artistry.

“So much of what you can see here – the doors and windows, even the inn’s furnishings, were made by Scott,” Jones said. “He is much more than a crafts person and builder - he is an artist.”

“Scott was inspired by what was there before – but to a large degree, he didn’t have anything to work with,” Jones continued. “It is Craftsman style so he studied the style.”

“When someone says that this is a nice reproduction, I cringe because a reproduction, to us, is where you go and take a piece off the wall and go to a shop and say you want one like this,” Jones said.”

“This is original art as far as I am concerned,” Jones continued. “This building was so delipidated and falling apart. Scott transformed it into a work of art. These are original works that he has made.”

Since opening nearly two decades ago Blackbird Inn has thrived but has also overcome challenges. Shortly after it opened, an electrical fire left behind $150,000 in damage. It also survived the 2014 earthquake that shook its chimney into a pile of bricks on the Jefferson Street sidewalk.

A few years ago, Warren and Jones purchased the cottage next door to increase the inn’s capacity and create more room revenue at the Finch Guesthouse.

Stepping inside the Finch Guesthouse awakens dormant nostalgia in some of us for the Victorian era, a time we’ve known only through books, paintings and movies.

“The door trims that Warren made is similar to what had been there,” Jones said. “It has more of a masculine look than a typical Victorian.”

Warren’s grandmother’s Audubon prints throughout the inn are in frames that he made.

The warm and cozy rooms are filled with old-fashioned items of yesteryear but have modern plumbing appreciated by 21st century lodgers.

Each of the inn's guestrooms has a king or queen bed, private bath and wireless Internet access, and many feature fireplaces, private decks, and spa tubs.

The upstairs attic room with its alcove balcony has become a favorite for couples. “We have lots of repeat guests,” Jones said. “Couples who come every year to celebrate an anniversary.”

Throughout the pandemic, Blackbird Inn and Finch have continued to attract guests. Balconies and porches provide guests with opportunities to enjoy their privacy while being outdoors.

Warren can’t remember how long it took to build the enchanting gazebo between the two lodgings. “When I’m working, I lose track of time,” he said.

The gazebo between the two lodgings and the gardens have provided beautiful and safe places during the pandemic where people can have their meals, or visit and have coffee, tea, or wine together.

“People have seen the outside and the gardens,” Warren said. “So many people in Napa know the outside but not the inside. I’d love to be able to show the inside of this building. We won Best Bed & Breakfast award this year – it is the first time we’ve been recognized like that.”

“BottleRock was wonderful,” Jones added. “It was like family with the guests here.”

Now that he has finished the Blackbird Inn and the Finch Guesthouse, Warren’s artistic passion is directed into maintaining the lovely gardens on the property and Jones is busy with daily operation and being a congenial host to guests.