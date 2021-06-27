'I just help out': V Foundation honors a stalwart volunteer

Heroes rarely accept praise. They go about their lives and work doing the best they can and don’t expect anything special.
Fiorella O’Neill, the 2021 V Foundation volunteer grant honoree, is no exception.
The V Foundation for Cancer Research’s mission is to “fund game-changing research and all-star scientists to accelerate victory over cancer and save lives.”
“I just help out,” said O’Neill, who has completed the first phase of her treatment for the disease. “There are so many survivors who help the V Foundation financially and by volunteering.”
One of the V Foundation’s signature events is the annual Wine Celebration fundraiser here in the Napa Valley, taking place this year from Aug. 5 to 8. The website is: www.V.org and information about the fundraiser is listed under “Get Involved.”
Jane Baer is the vice president and managing director of the Wine Celebration. “We have over 100 volunteers every year; some travel across the country to help,” said Baer. “Fiorella is certainly a standout and has been part of the event for more than 13 years. She reflects our community spirit and is so welcoming and helpful to new people.”
“She’s our champion cheerleader and fundraiser,” continued Baer. “A year and a half ago, she was diagnosed with a tough cancer to beat, but Fiorella has shown our purpose and message. It’s what we fight for every day—a can-do attitude that lives up to our motto, “Never give up.” She’s so deserving of the honor.”
The foundation was started in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State basketball coach, with the goal to accelerate "Victory Over Cancer" and save lives by funding research and scientists.
The Wine Celebration fundraiser is a three-day series of events that includes winery experiences, gourmet meal and wine pairings, auctions, a cancer research symposium, and a private performance by an award-winning artist. Last year, the celebration was held virtually and raised $3.8 million; in 2019, it raised 7.1 million and, to celebrate the foundation’s 20th anniversary in 2018, the event raised a record $18.1 million.
“This year’s theme is perseverance,” said Julie Maples, chairwoman and co-founder of the Wine Celebration, on the foundation website. “The incredible progress with immunotherapy gives us tremendous faith that we are winning. We have cancer on the run.”
Of all the national signature events held by the V Foundation, the Wine Celebration is the only one to award a volunteer grant honoree. Each year’s winner gets to name the type of cancer research they wish the Fund-A-Need portion of the event. This year a grant for researching HER-2 positive breast cancer immunology will be in O’Neill’s name.
The host for this year’s Saturday Night Gala will be Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, along with ESPN Basketball Analyst Jay Bilas, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Sage Steel and special guest CNN Commentator Paul Begala.
“Being in the room for the main event is amazing,” said O’Neill. “In turn, the announcer asks anyone to stand who has had cancer, then everyone whose family or friends have been touched by it. By the end, everyone is standing. It’s incredible.”
“One hundred percent of the proceeds go to support cancer research. Past events have highlighted different types of cancer, such as brain, lung, pediatric, and colon. This year the focus will be on immunotherapy.”
O’Neill said she became involved with the V Foundation 13 years ago because she had so many family members and friends who had battled cancer. A Montessori Spanish language teacher and part-time event manager at the Hess Collection Winery, she was diagnosed in 2019 with an aggressive type of HER2-positive breast cancer.
“I feel we’ve come a long way with treatment and medication to fight the disease. We now recognize how rapidly science responded to COVID. It’s the same case for cancer.”
Her chemotherapy treatments were recently completed and she’s looking forward to follow-ups by UCSF, which will administer trial medication to hopefully abate future cancer.
“My family wants me to do everything possible and whatever it takes to get better,” she said.
According to the Queen of the Valley Foundation, Napa County has the third-highest rate of cancer among California’s 58 counties. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in women nationwide, and one in every eight will receive a breast cancer diagnosis at some point in their lives.
Despite that, O’Neill said she counts herself lucky to live in Napa.
“I never felt I had to leave the (Bay) area for treatment. Everyone at the Queen of the Valley has been amazing to me since 2019, from oncology to radiology. They have a huge affiliation with places like UCSF and Stanford. The Queen infusion floor nurses treat everyone with the same support and care. They are capable, positive, and happy to be there. I feel like there are no words to say about the dedication of our professionals to me and my family.”
Noting that many women and men have traveled a similar path, O’Neill is modest about her award.
“It’s a humbling honor. I’m grateful to this community for the support and love I’ve felt. If there’s been a silver lining the past year is that we’ve seen Napa neighbors come together to help each other.”
“I look for the positive in everything,” O’Neill said. “I know we’re all stronger than we think we are.”
