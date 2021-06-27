'I just help out': V Foundation honors a stalwart volunteer

“Being in the room for the main event is amazing,” said O’Neill. “In turn, the announcer asks anyone to stand who has had cancer, then everyone whose family or friends have been touched by it. By the end, everyone is standing. It’s incredible.”

“One hundred percent of the proceeds go to support cancer research. Past events have highlighted different types of cancer, such as brain, lung, pediatric, and colon. This year the focus will be on immunotherapy.”

O’Neill said she became involved with the V Foundation 13 years ago because she had so many family members and friends who had battled cancer. A Montessori Spanish language teacher and part-time event manager at the Hess Collection Winery, she was diagnosed in 2019 with an aggressive type of HER2-positive breast cancer.

“I feel we’ve come a long way with treatment and medication to fight the disease. We now recognize how rapidly science responded to COVID. It’s the same case for cancer.”

Her chemotherapy treatments were recently completed and she’s looking forward to follow-ups by UCSF, which will administer trial medication to hopefully abate future cancer.

“My family wants me to do everything possible and whatever it takes to get better,” she said.