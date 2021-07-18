It's a short but busy summer in Napa for kids

“Summer’s very short this year,” said Heidi Soldinger, co-executive director of Connolly Ranch. “It’s only eight weeks that the students are out of school.”
That probably explains why most of the summer camps in Napa filled up so quickly, and parents are already scrambling for after-school fall adventures. There are, however, a few summer camps with room for more children.
The City of Napa Parks and Recreation Department still has openings even though their popular swimming classes, Camp Napa and Great Outdoors Camp filled almost immediately.
“Parents usually go for swimming classes first,” said Angelica Zarco, the Parks & Recreation senior office assistant. “Our private swim lessons filled up in 15 minutes.”
Junior Academy Sports Camps, All Star Tennis and fencing camps have availability. Every session focuses on different age ranges from four to 12 and have varying days and times. Prices begin at $100; most classes are $158 per session. The camps focus on skill development and competition in a variety of sports.
“This year is so different than last; we had very few classes then,” said Zarco. “This year we have more classes but there are still fewer than in past years. Parents want to get their children out of the house and into activities.”
The Parks & Recreation Department, along with other city offices, is now open to the public. For information and registration for each camp, www.cityofnapa.org/catalog; 707-257-9529; in-person registration is also available at 1500 Jefferson St. Napa.
Nature Science Adventure
A newer entry into the youth camp scene is the Nature Science Adventure Pods, run by Paul Cooke, a 15-year, seventh and eighth grade science teacher at Blue Oak School. Find more information at www.nsapods.com.
“Kids need to get outside and be in nature,” said Cooke, who has a master’s degree in education, more than 30 years teaching and previously worked at Colorado Outward Bound. “We have hiking and mountain biking programs. I emphasize science concepts and connecting students to the natural world.”
Classes are limited to eight students and last three weeks. The Summer Adventures mountain biking and hiking sessions are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday mountain biking programs are also 9 a.m. to noon Cost is $40 per hour and financial assistance is available for those in need.
“I get a lot of repeat customers for the sessions, fifth through ninth grade, and they are typically beginners,” said Cooke. “We bike and hike all around Napa, places like Skyline Park, Moore Creek, Westwood and the Rector Reserve trails.”
At summer’s end, Nature Science Adventure Pods begins its After School Program hiking sessions. They focus on natural history, ecology, geology and botany and are offered in two, twice weekly sessions for two hours.
Connolly Ranch
The venerable Connolly Ranch reached its capacity for summer camps early. Children learn about and interact with the 35 animal residents of the ranch, including chickens, pigs, sheep, goats, donkeys and horses. Summer camps are designed for all ages. Find more information at connollyranch.org.
Co-director Soldinger said there are three outdoor “classrooms.”
“Everything is outdoors, but divided by the garden, farm and wildlife spaces,” said Soldinger, who worked in the wine industry prior to volunteering as an animal feeder years ago.
“We have a vast amount of land that the children can climb and explore. They learn the holistic way we run the farm and everything else. We have a sense of gratitude that the community has this outdoor space. It’s a safe and welcome place where children learn about the environment and who they are as individuals.”
Co-director Katie Hackett, who has a degree in child development, added, “Depending on the child’s age, our activities include scavenger hunts, a tasting garden, fort and shelter building, animal care, an art component and team building.”
“We have openings in our family camps every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 4 to 11. They involve working with the animals, in the garden, hikes and eco-friendly art projects.”
Hackett explained their methods of teaching as an “hourglass model.”
“The students start with learning about working with each other, the teacher and the general concept of what they’re going to do and see, then it narrows into more specific learning and relationship building and, finally, how the program relates to a larger world perspective,” said Hackett.
Every program is now dual language, English and Spanish. Soldinger said that about half the Napa population speaks Spanish and they have a lot of interest from dual language schools in the area.
NAPA at Lucky Penny
A completely different type of summer camp is offered by Lucky Penny Productions’ Napa Academy of Performing (NAPA). For more details, visit www.luckypennyacademy.com.
“We received a tremendous outpouring of interest from parents for our summer camps,” said Karen Pinomaki, NAPA program director. “All the camps sold out rapidly and we had waitlists. The parents expressed that they were thrilled to have 'in-person' opportunities for their children. They are happy to find an outlet for the children to become "unplugged" from all the Zoom and computers, as well as an avenue to display creative expression.”
Annemarie Baker’s daughter, Olivia, participated in past NAPA camp productions, including virtual performances last summer.
“She loved every minute,” said Baker. “She built her confidence, her skills, and her stamina. She had fun with new friends. Olivia is very proud of her efforts and enjoyed NAPA summer camp to the fullest.”
The Napa Academy of Performing Arts has a full line of after-school sessions starting in the fall. The fall sessions focus on actors performing in a musical and include roles for everyone. The fifth through eighth graders will rehearse and perform “The Little Mermaid Jr.” and the second through fourth graders will practice their acting skills in “101 Dalmatians—Kids,” both based on the Disney animated films of the same names.
Among other basics, the students learn about acting; facial and body gestures; rhythm; movement and theater vocabulary.
A separate “Lucky Duckie” program for ages 5 to 7 runs January through May and September through November. Each month introduces a different theme and through them the children build confidence, early social skills and creative learning.
Whatever camp parents choose, children learn by participating, interacting with each other, experienced guidance and having fun. The lucky kiddos in Napa have a variety of activities to suit just about every taste and need.
