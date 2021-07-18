It's a short but busy summer in Napa for kids

“Summer’s very short this year,” said Heidi Soldinger, co-executive director of Connolly Ranch. “It’s only eight weeks that the students are out of school.”

That probably explains why most of the summer camps in Napa filled up so quickly, and parents are already scrambling for after-school fall adventures. There are, however, a few summer camps with room for more children.

The City of Napa Parks and Recreation Department still has openings even though their popular swimming classes, Camp Napa and Great Outdoors Camp filled almost immediately.

“Parents usually go for swimming classes first,” said Angelica Zarco, the Parks & Recreation senior office assistant. “Our private swim lessons filled up in 15 minutes.”

Junior Academy Sports Camps, All Star Tennis and fencing camps have availability. Every session focuses on different age ranges from four to 12 and have varying days and times. Prices begin at $100; most classes are $158 per session. The camps focus on skill development and competition in a variety of sports.

“This year is so different than last; we had very few classes then,” said Zarco. “This year we have more classes but there are still fewer than in past years. Parents want to get their children out of the house and into activities.”