Jersey Mike's Subs supports breast cancer awareness

Through Oct. 31, Jersey Mike’s Subs in Napa will donate $2 from the purchase of every giant sub, which serves 2 to 4 people, to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s cancer program in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

Owner Jhing Lacsamana and her brother, general manager Robert Garcia, opened the sub shop last summer. Their mother, Purificacion Garcia, was treated at Queen of the Valley for throat cancer almost 20 years ago, and they are partnering with the hospital to make a difference in the lives of others.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

“Though my mother passed away in 2002, the Queen has always been in my heart, and I want to give back through this donation,” Lacsamana said. “It is in Jersey Mike’s culture to give, and that is why we’re bringing this mission to Napa — to return the compassion that was given to our mom.”

Jersey Mike's Subs is at 627 Trancas St., Napa.