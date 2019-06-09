John and Nancy Meredith celebrate 50 years of marriage
June 15, 2019 is the 50th anniversary of John and Nancy Meredith. It will be celebrated at Cordeiro’s Steak House, the site of the wedding 50 years ago.
It was held in the birch grove in front yard of Dr. B.A. Burrill. Nancy Burrill grew up in the house along with her sister Benita, who will be in attendance at the party.
Dr. Burrill and his wife Mary built the house in 1934. Due to its size, location, and Normandy French architecture, it was purchased by a restaurateur when Nancy Burrill’s parents sold it in 1976. Since then it has passed through at least three restaurateurs and is currently Cordeiro’s.
Following their wedding June 15, 1969 Nancy and John have lived in California, Idaho, Colorado, England, South Carolina, New Zealand, and currently Arizona. They have 2 adult children who will also be in attendance. The original wedding announcement ran in the Napa Register June 30, 1969.