Kids Day at Cope

Cope Family Center is bringing back Kids Day in honor of its 50th anniversary on May 7 from 110 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at Randolph and Fourth streets.
There will be resources for parents, activities and games for children, entertainment, COVID-19 vaccinations, music and food.
This community event was held annually from 2001-2013, giving families a day of fun for kids and parents.
“We’re so excited to be bringing Kids Day back to the community, especially after all of the isolation and stress that the pandemic has put on families,” said Executive Director Michele Grupe. “It will be free and fun way for families to connect with resources, do fun activities with their kids and build relationships within the community. We invite any and all families in Napa County to join us.”
For more information about Kids Day, visit copefamilycenter.org/kidsday2022.