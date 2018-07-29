The Kiwanis Club of Napa presented Cope Family Center with a check for more than $7,000 at their July 12 meeting in recognition of Cope’s role in supporting families in the wake of the 2017 Napa wildfires.
“During the fires, we were receiving requests from other Kiwanis Clubs wanting to send donations to help our community,” Michelle Hock, Napa Kiwanis Board president, said. “Our members also wanted to make contributions. So we created a Fire Relief Fund.”
Cope was selected as the recipient of the fund because of their key role in early fire relief as well as their ongoing work with families impacted by the fires.
“Year round, Cope helps parents manage crisis so that that they can be engaged and loving parents despite their struggles,” said Harmony Plenty, Cope development and marketing director. “When the fires broke out, already vulnerable families faced significant additional stress. Thanks to generous support from the community, we were able to help meet their immediate needs. Since then, we continue to see families struggling to recover from the financial, mental and emotional impact of the fires.”
For more information about Cope Family Center, visit copefamilycenter.org or call 707-253-1123. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Napa, visit kiwanisclubofnapa.org.