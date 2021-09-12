Land Trust re-starts hike program after long delay

While Land Trust of Napa County may not command a fan base anywhere near the size of the NBA or Major League Baseball, the Covid-19 pandemic’s ripple effect of event cancelations hit the non-profit hard in one of its most popular offerings: hiking.

Dozens of outings that normally run almost year-round suddenly were wiped off the calendar, leaving behind a myriad of paths less traveled.

“My wife and I missed seeing the friends we made and the places we visited together,” said Land Trust volunteer hike leader Rodney Ready after nearly all of the hikes from 2020 and the first half of 2021 were canceled.

Fortunately, now that vaccines have rolled out and masking and social distancing are well established, the Land Trust has brought back a full schedule of guided hikes for the Fall 2021-Winter 2022 season.

Which is a welcome sight for the volunteer hike leaders who gathered for the first time in 17 months to plan for the new season during a meeting at Connolly Ranch in June.

Lorna Turner, a hike leader with the Land Trust for the better part of nine years, missed being out in nature with groups of people and meeting new folks.