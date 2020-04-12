Lenore Hirsch: A month -- or two -- of nodays

Social isolation and loneliness must be warded off. My phone always seems to ring when I’m about to finally eat the 300-calorie meal I’m allowed. Even now, when connections with others are needed, I tend to ignore the phone unless I know who’s calling and it’s someone I want to talk to. My mental health goal is to make two phone calls every day, to friends or family near or far, just to maintain some social skills. I’m even remembering to not only talk about my projects, but to ask about theirs, to inquire about their health — just don’t give me more than one minute’s worth of details — and to let them know I appreciate and care about them.

I already answered my Census questions online and reported I am the only resident of this home. However, I am not alone. There’s the dog, without whom I might feel lonely. Talking to him keeps my throat from getting dry. My warm and fuzzy buddy is good for cuddles, especially when it’s cold at night. If you were thinking about getting a new pet, but worried that you weren’t home enough to welcome and train a new dog or cat, this might be the perfect time — can you train a cat? Most shelters appear to be closed for adoptions, but ask around. Perhaps there’s a way to bring a new virus-free pal into your home.