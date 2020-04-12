Lenore Hirsch: A month -- or two -- of nodays

When I was a teacher, once or twice a year I’d call in sick and just stay home and chill. A great stress reliever. Time to sleep in, clean out a cupboard, balance my checkbook, or simply get comfy and lose myself in literature.
That’s what the foreseeable future looks like. And I’m pretty much OK with it. One of those over-65 folks who may be at increased risk for illness, I have the security of a pension. I’m not responsible for anyone else. I feel for the newly unemployed, parents trying to work from home while supervising their school-age kids 24/7, and the “sandwich” folks who have both elders and children to worry about.
For me, it’s already become a unique time to focus on…me. Sure, I miss my social events, volunteer gigs, writers’ groups, church, committees, etc. But the joy of not putting on make-up day after day! Being able to limit my wardrobe to sweats and tee shirts. Did I brush my teeth this morning? Can’t remember. I don’t recall a time of this much ease since my summer vacations, when I would purposely take time to do basically nothing. Sit out in the sun with the newest chick lit. Stay in a hot bath until the flesh is soft and wrinkly and the water gets cold. Go for a walk with no destination or need to return at a particular time.
Everyone seems to be at the supermarket stocking up. I decided since I wouldn’t be going out with friends for lunch or happy hour, I might as well start a diet. I’m doing one of those pre-packaged programs and have already lost five pounds. It’s keeping me from hitting the wine closet, which has been calling to me on a daily basis. When this is over, I’ll be thin and people will ask me if I was sick. Beware of comfort eating and drinking. I could go through a lot of ice cream and chocolate bars if I weren’t paying for diet food.
Social isolation and loneliness must be warded off. My phone always seems to ring when I’m about to finally eat the 300-calorie meal I’m allowed. Even now, when connections with others are needed, I tend to ignore the phone unless I know who’s calling and it’s someone I want to talk to. My mental health goal is to make two phone calls every day, to friends or family near or far, just to maintain some social skills. I’m even remembering to not only talk about my projects, but to ask about theirs, to inquire about their health — just don’t give me more than one minute’s worth of details — and to let them know I appreciate and care about them.
I already answered my Census questions online and reported I am the only resident of this home. However, I am not alone. There’s the dog, without whom I might feel lonely. Talking to him keeps my throat from getting dry. My warm and fuzzy buddy is good for cuddles, especially when it’s cold at night. If you were thinking about getting a new pet, but worried that you weren’t home enough to welcome and train a new dog or cat, this might be the perfect time — can you train a cat? Most shelters appear to be closed for adoptions, but ask around. Perhaps there’s a way to bring a new virus-free pal into your home.
We are learning new ways of being. When this is finally over, there is going to be another period of adjustment. How easy will it be to go back to the commute? Will the kids be shy about returning to school and spoiled from being at home and not glued to a desk for six hours? Will we all develop a neurotic hand-washing habit? Will we remember to hug acquaintances?
Am I going to jump back into all my volunteer commitments? Or will I decide I like having more time to myself? The longer this goes on, the more weird it will be at the other end. So let’s enjoy some part of what we’ve got right now.
With a concerted effort, those of you with kids might find special family time in the midst of the angst. Once the work part of the day is over, you can get out the game boards or jigsaw puzzles. You might even have a conversation with teenagers whose attention is usually hard to capture for more than a moment. Teach them how to cook and let them take care of you for a change.
If you need to communicate with folks at a distance, you can finally figure out how to do FaceTime or Zoom. Note, then you might want to get out of your jammies, shave, or comb your hair. If you’re out of work, you’ll be checking the various programs being put in place to help with financial challenges. Perhaps the job you’ve been laid off from wasn’t completely satisfying. Then you might want to spend some time looking online at what other kinds of opportunities will be available when this is all over. Or apply at the Amazon warehouse closest to you.
In the end, it seems we are not masters of our own fate. Stuff happens. We learn to deal with it or make ourselves more miserable than necessary. Stay strong. Take care of your health. And remember the old adage attributed to Heraclitus, “There is nothing permanent except change.”
