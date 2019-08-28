To learn about strategies based on neuroscience that help people achieve limitless potential, NapaLearns, Napa Valley College and Napa Bookmine are hosting Stanford professor Dr. Jo Boaler for a talk, book signing and wine reception on Friday, Sept. 6, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.
Boaler will be speaking about six keys for learning that she has identified in her new book, “Limitless Mind." The implications of new brain science are important for teachers, parents, leaders, students and lifelong learners.
For decades, it has been accepted that the range of our intellectual abilities is limited by genetics. One example is, "I’m not good at math because I don’t have a math brain." These beliefs have limited choices and career paths.
According to Boaler, the reality is that the brain is shaped by learning, experiences, struggling and making mistakes; opening and changing your mind changes your reality. Approaching life and learning with a growth mindset -- an understanding that nothing is out of our reach to learn -- is one of the keys to success.
Boaler is the Nomellini-Olivier Professor of Education at Stanford and director of youcubed.org. She is the author of nine books and numerous research articles. Her last book, “Mathematical Mindsets,” sold more than 150,000 copies. She was named by the BBC as one of eight educators “changing the face of education” and she was reported the fifth most influential scholar in US Education by Education Week.
The wine reception is sponsored by Clos Pegase Winery, Duckhorn Vineyards, Honig Vineyard and Winery, Jones Family Winery, St. Supéry Estate Vineyards, Trinchero Family Estates, Vineyard 29 and V. Sattui Winery.
Tickets are available at napalearns.org/limitlessmind for $10 or $35 including the book. Napa Valley College is at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway in Napa.