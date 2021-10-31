'Living Worlds' opens at the California Academy of Sciences

SAN FRANCISCO — Premiering Nov. 5, the California Academy of Sciences’ newest original, all-digital planetarium show, "Living Worlds," takes viewers on an exploration of the ways life has transformed Earth’s surface and atmosphere over billions of years and invites audiences to journey through the cosmos in search of life in our solar system and beyond.

Narrated by Daveed Diggs, "Living Worlds" is the eighth original in-house production by the Academy’s Visualization Studio. The breathtaking, thought-provoking show carries viewers across our globe and to the farthest reaches of space in a quest to understand life as an essential quality of our home planet.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Along the way, see how light and color can help planetary scientists spot a living world, even from great distances. From the awe-inspiring expanses of space to microscopic amoebas living high in Chile’s Atacama Desert, to the ice-covered ocean of Saturn’s moon Enceladus, Morrison Planetarium’s 75-foot dome will immerse viewers inside cutting-edge visualizations and hyper-realistic virtual environments.

“Living Worlds takes viewers on a journey to answer some of our biggest questions: How does understanding life’s influence on our planet inform our search for life elsewhere—and what would it mean to find evidence for extraterrestrial life?” said Ryan Wyatt, senior director of Morrison Planetarium and Science Visualization. “We hope that viewers will come away with a deeper understanding of our living world in a cosmic context and that they will be inspired to seek an active role in regenerating life on Earth.”

On Oct. 9, "Living Worlds was named the winner of the 2021 Dome Fest West #BestOfEarth award for Science and Education in its Global Festival Premiere at four film festivals worldwide from Oct. 8-10: Dome Fest West in Los Angeles; the FullDome Festival in Jena, Germany; Fulldome UK in Plymouth, United Kingdom; and at the Dome Under Festival in Melbourne, Australia.

"Living Worlds" begins the quest for life in the stark, rugged Atacama Desert of northern Chile, a place with environmental conditions so extreme that scientists run experiments there to simulate trips to Mars. Yet this area retains life-friendly “microclimates” that are home to a multitude of living creatures, such as the single-celled Cabrolae amoebal.

Zooming out to look at Earth from space, viewers are given a new lens through which to see its pale deserts, blue oceans, and green forests: these colors indicate a planet that harbors life. Using spectral data direct from astrobiology researchers, we see what colors reflected by a planet can reveal about the chemistry of its atmosphere, and we learn how, by teasing apart different wavelengths of light, we can uncover a planet’s spectral fingerprint and detect signs of life.

"Living Worlds" encourages viewers to consider how a deeper understanding of our own planet can aid in the search for life across the cosmos. Viewers are taken back in time hundreds of millions, then billions of years when microscopic life may have plunged our entire planet into a deep freeze, land, and oceans almost entirely covered over by ice and snow. This episode changed our planet forever, setting the stage for other forms of life to take hold and illustrating how Earth and the life it supports evolve in tandem.

Just as life was taking hold on Earth, Mars was losing its capacity to support abundant life. Zipping across its barren, cratered surface, viewers see evidence of hydrothermal activity that could once have provided energy for life, tour a region of sunken canyons known as Nili Fossae, and imagine what future missions to Mars might look like. From here, the journey continues to Saturn’s moon Enceladus, going deep below its icy crust into a vast, world-spanning ocean.

Although Earth’s current spectral fingerprint is viewable even from many light-years away, it shows a world out of balance, with signs of unnatural pollutants and escalating carbon dioxide threatening to warm our planet dangerously. As viewers are brought back to our planet, they are afforded a glimpse into a hopeful future: drylands turn green, biodiversity flourishes, and the planet pulses with life. "Living Worlds" asks audiences to imagine a future in which technology enriches our planet, and to reflect on ways we can partner with our living world to regenerate and strengthen life on Earth.

The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, it is home to an aquarium, planetarium and natural history museum, as well as innovative programs in scientific research and environmental education. Museum hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission includes all exhibits, programs, and shows. For daily ticket prices, visit www.calacademy.org or call (415) 379-8000 for more information.