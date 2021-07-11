Local dog club hosts AKC scent work trial

The local Napa Valley Dog Training Club hosted an AKC-sanctioned scent work trial on April 17-18. Dogs included were of all breeds and ages from as far away as Nevada. The trial chairman was Mary Ash, of Napa, the trial secretary was Donna Golemon, of Napa, and the judges were Pat Moffitt and Kelly Boyer. The trials consisted of challenges such as container searches, exterior area searches, interior room searches, and buried searches, in three levels of competition, novice, advanced and excellent. During the trials, dogs are required to find specific odors of birch, anise, and clove and alert their handlers.