 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local dog club hosts AKC scent work trial

Local dog club hosts AKC scent work trial

{{featured_button_text}}

The local Napa Valley Dog Training Club hosted an AKC-sanctioned scent work trial on April 17-18. Dogs included were of all breeds and ages from as far away as Nevada. The trial chairman was Mary Ash, of Napa, the trial secretary was Donna Golemon, of Napa, and the judges were Pat Moffitt and Kelly Boyer. The trials consisted of challenges such as container searches, exterior area searches, interior room searches, and buried searches, in three levels of competition, novice, advanced and excellent. During the trials, dogs are required to find specific odors of birch, anise, and clove and alert their handlers.

Placement ribbons awarded to local club members were as follows:

Marcie Neller of St. Helena with Mia

Novice B Containers - Second Place

Novice B Interior - Second Place

Novice B Exterior - Fourth Place

Novice B - High in Trial on Saturday

Marjorie Vulk of Napa with Camellia:

Novice A Interior - Fourth Place

Linda Luchsinger of Napa with Lola

Novice A Exterior - Second Place

Christy Rose of Vallejo with Cosmo

Advanced Exterior - Second Place

Qualifying ribbons, those that found the odor but did not place, also went to Christy Rose of Vallejo, with Chopper; Carol Coawette of Napa, with Jacques; Linda Wargo of American Canyon, with Happy and Hef; Chris Mayer of Napa, with Pepper; Ann Stanley of Yountville, with Fig; De Britz of Napa, with Mina; and Neanna Gracia of Napa, with Tucker.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California detective who lost his leg adopts a double amputee rescue dog

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
July at the Napa Farmers Market
Food

July at the Napa Farmers Market

  • Updated

After the Covid-19 lockdown began in March 2020, the Napa Farmers Market remained open as an essential food business and serving as a community hub for people to connect with their neighbors and the people who make their food.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News