Local dog club hosts AKC scent work trial

The local Napa Valley Dog Training Club hosted an AKC-sanctioned scent work trial on April 17-18. Dogs included were of all breeds and ages from as far away as Nevada. The trial chairman was Mary Ash, of Napa, the trial secretary was Donna Golemon, of Napa, and the judges were Pat Moffitt and Kelly Boyer. The trials consisted of challenges such as container searches, exterior area searches, interior room searches, and buried searches, in three levels of competition, novice, advanced and excellent. During the trials, dogs are required to find specific odors of birch, anise, and clove and alert their handlers.
Placement ribbons awarded to local club members were as follows:
Marcie Neller of St. Helena with Mia
Novice B Containers - Second Place
Novice B Interior - Second Place
Novice B Exterior - Fourth Place
Novice B - High in Trial on Saturday
Marjorie Vulk of Napa with Camellia:
Novice A Interior - Fourth Place
Linda Luchsinger of Napa with Lola
Novice A Exterior - Second Place
Christy Rose of Vallejo with Cosmo
Advanced Exterior - Second Place
Qualifying ribbons, those that found the odor but did not place, also went to Christy Rose of Vallejo, with Chopper; Carol Coawette of Napa, with Jacques; Linda Wargo of American Canyon, with Happy and Hef; Chris Mayer of Napa, with Pepper; Ann Stanley of Yountville, with Fig; De Britz of Napa, with Mina; and Neanna Gracia of Napa, with Tucker.