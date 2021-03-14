Looking up in 2021

Since time immemorial humans have looked up at the night sky in wonder and awe.
Tracking the sun’s shifting arc and the moon’s mysterious phases were the source of our ancestors’ earliest calendars. They informed the very concept of time itself. Stars have been thought of as pinpricks in the fabric of night or campfires of the deceased, with the brightest representing kings, queens and gods. The planets in our solar system — moving in their own strange patterns relative to the stars — were considered the harbingers of things to come.
Today we know that our own planet Earth is but a tiny oasis rotating on its axis at 1,000 miles per hour in a vast universe, while at the same time zooming around our sun at a rate of 67,000 mph. And if that doesn’t make even the most motion-sickness-prone person a little bit queasy, our planet is just a speck in our own Milky Way galaxy, which itself is rocketing outward into deeper space at an average speed of 448,000 mph. Imagine such a ride at the county fair.
Beyond the numbers, the night sky remains a source of inspiration for those brave souls who step into the darkness and gaze upward.
As Annie Dillard wrote in her book, “Teaching a Stone to Talk”:
“You do not have to sit outside in the dark. If, however, you want to look at the stars, you will find that darkness is necessary. But the stars neither require nor demand it.”
Others, however, have been more earnest in their desire for people to look up into the nighttime sky. One of those was the Victorian poet Gerard Manley Hopkins in his poem “The Starlight Night:”
Look at the stars! look, look up at the skies!/O look at all the fire-folk sitting in the air!/The bright boroughs, the circle-citadels there!/Down in dim woods the diamond delves! the elves’-eyes!The grey lawns cold where gold, where quickgold lies!/Wind-beat whitebeam! airy abeles set on a flare!/Flake-doves sent floating forth at a farmyard scare!/Ah well! it is all a purchase, all is a prize.
Why did Hopkins feel compelled to include so many exclamation points? Was he perplexed that more people are not rushing to stand outside on the coldest, darkest nights to stare upward (the best for star-viewing)?
I, too, have often found myself questioning the wisdom of leaving the warmth of my home at night and heading into the cold unknown. One problem is that looking up at the night sky can be disorientating. Of course the sun and moon are obvious, and although I knew from growing up about the Big Dipper and the Milky Way, until very recently that was the extent of my understanding.
However, after a few years of scanning the night sky with my camera and spending a little time using my preferred smartphone app, Sky Guide, I can now recognize more planets, stars and constellations. I now even find myself searching the web or my app’s calendar for interesting upcoming astronomical events.
That said, to make it a bit easier, following is a list of some highlights for 2021. There are many others, but these should prove worthy of your braving the cold and dark to catch a glimpse of what should be beautiful but fleeting reminders of our place in the universe.
One of the biggest events of the year will be a total eclipse of a “supermoon” that will be visible in Northern California in the wee-early hours of May 26. This moon has been called the flower moon by Native Americans. This year is special in that it will turn a crimson hue as the Earth’s shadow passes across the moon’s surface.
On July 13 the planets Venus and Mars will appear close in the sky, which is referred to as a conjunction. Not as spectacular perhaps as The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in 2020, it will certainly be worth putting on a sweater and heading out for a few moments to peer upward.
The year also promises to be an excellent year for the Perseid meteor shower, which peaks on Aug. 12 and 13. This annual event is especially exciting because the peak coincides with a new moon, making skies dark enough to see a good show.
Other noteworthy events include: Aug. 22’s Blue Moon and a partial lunar eclipse on Nov. 19. The most active meteor shower of the year — the annual Geminid meteor shower — will peak with up to 120 meteors per hour on Dec. 14, although the activity will be somewhat obscured by light from a waxing gibbous moon.
For each event I use my phone’s app for orientation, but it also gives me a growing understanding that there are clues within the names. For example, the Perseid meteor shower emanates from very near the Perseid constellation in the northeastern summer night sky.
Beyond gazing in wonder at these highlights, learning more about the night sky in general is a part of the fun. Over the years our understanding of space and its objects has grown, and it seems that every year access to the newest information is increasingly accessible.
Looking for a new hobby? Just look up, dig a little deeper and read. Books such as “The Secret Lives of Planets” by Paul Murdin, “What We See in the Stars” by Kelsey Oseid, “A Brief History of Time,” by Stephen Hawking or “Cosmos” by Carl Sagan are just a tiny fraction of the excellent books on the topic. They will likely lead you on a path toward wanting to know more.
When I look up into the night sky, the blinking stars and non-flickering planets give me pause. Beyond the beauty and mystery, the glittering starlit canopy overhead has the power to remind us of our deep and ancient connection to everything in the universe. Like us, stars are born, live for a time and then die. Once gone, the substance making up the star (atoms and energy) is eventually redistributed far and wide. And because matter and energy can be neither created nor destroyed — only rearranged — each of the billions of atoms that make up our own bodies and the energy animating our lives today was very likely present in some ancient star and will be included in the making of some future star. Or, put more succinctly, nothing comes from nothing, or in Latin, ex nihilo nihil fit.
It’s a reassuring reminder that even though form will change, the very stuff of our existence will eventually find its way back into space. Will some future viewer gaze up at nighttime and remark on the wonder and awe of those skies? Perhaps these beings in the millennium might remark how the sparkling specks of flickering light resemble reassuring campfires out there in the darkness.