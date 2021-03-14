Looking up in 2021

For each event I use my phone’s app for orientation, but it also gives me a growing understanding that there are clues within the names. For example, the Perseid meteor shower emanates from very near the Perseid constellation in the northeastern summer night sky.

Beyond gazing in wonder at these highlights, learning more about the night sky in general is a part of the fun. Over the years our understanding of space and its objects has grown, and it seems that every year access to the newest information is increasingly accessible.

Looking for a new hobby? Just look up, dig a little deeper and read. Books such as “The Secret Lives of Planets” by Paul Murdin, “What We See in the Stars” by Kelsey Oseid, “A Brief History of Time,” by Stephen Hawking or “Cosmos” by Carl Sagan are just a tiny fraction of the excellent books on the topic. They will likely lead you on a path toward wanting to know more.