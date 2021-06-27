Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: A Mustang braves the autobahn

Our restored 1966 poppy red Mustang convertible is on its way to Germany. A couple of years ago we gave it to our son for his birthday. He recently sold it to a buyer in Germany. Two German mechanics flew out to California from Florida to drive the car back to Florida where they will upgrade it to drive on the autobahn before shipping it.
As they cruised across America they posted their story daily on Facebook in German for their readers all over the world. Here is part of that story as translated into English.
“Our trip was all about it. For the last two days, we've driven almost 18 hours daily to get home to Fort Myers as we still have a lot of work to do. The two vehicles faced each other for the first time here. The road trip started in Sacramento, California, and then went over L. A., Las Vegas, El Paso, Houston, and Tallahassee back to Fort Myers, Florida. We put a proud 3,600 miles back and the Mustang didn't cause any problems.”
These two German men from the German Crocodiles Garage in Fort Myers, Florida were having the trip of a lifetime. Like many foreigners, they always had a deep desire to travel on Route 66, drive down the main street of Las Vegas and across America. And now they were doing it in a classic red Mustang convertible.
Do you remember the movie “Hunt for Red October”? It was based on a book by Tom Clancy about the defection of the Red October, a Russian nuclear submarine, starring Sean Connery as Captain Ramius? The sub’s executive officer, Vasili Borodin, also had dreams about living and driving across the United States. Here is what he said as they planned to turn the submarine over to the Americans.
Vasili Borodin: “I will live in Montana. And I will marry a round American woman and raise rabbits, and she will cook them for me. And I will have a pickup truck…maybe even a recreational vehicle. And drive from state to state. Do they let you do that?”
Captain Ramius: “I suppose.”
Capt. Vasili Borodin: “No papers?”
Captain Ramius: “No papers, state to state.”
Capt. Borodin: “Well then, in winter I will live in…Arizona. Actually I think I will need two wives.”
Capt. Ramius: “Oh, at least.”
Our son had listed the car on Facebook and offers came rolling in. One email stood out, as it repeatedly said, "I will buy your car." Finally, Chris answered it, gave him a price and the man accepted his offer. A deal was struck and that is how this adventure started.
This person was a mechanic from Florida who represented a wealthy man from Germany with a young family. The car was exactly what he wanted, and Chris was happy a family would be the next owners to enjoy it. The mechanics flew out to Sacramento to drive it back to Florida to be shipped over to Germany.
Chris planned to meet them at the airport and take them to a bank to complete their transaction. Chris would turn the car over to them at his home in Sacramento. Chris invited his son Cooper to join him. It was Cooper’s 13th birthday. Selling the Mustang, which had been in our family for 40 years, was a major family event.
They set off for the Sacramento Airport with a car that was “spit and polished.” It was ready to be presented to the purchaser’s agents.
As they approached the airport they pulled off onto one of those small airport roads. Suddenly, on a very sharp corner, an 18-wheel tractor-trailer came around the bend. The back of the trailer was in Chris’ lane.
Chris stepped on the brakes but could not stop in time. The hood of the Mustang went under the side rock shield which hung between the trailer’s huge tires. Thank goodness the truck had stopped too.
Chris slowly backed the Mustang out from under the trailer and found a few small scratches on his fender. Thankfully, they avoided a major accident. Chris thought they could wipe the scratches out. So they drove on to the airport, parked the car and buffed them out until he was satisfied that all was OK.
They drove up to the airport and found the German-speaking agents standing at the passenger pick-up site waving frantically with excited smiles on their faces. Chris just knew it was them.
As we all know, Sacramento is famous for heat and traffic jams. They had both that afternoon. It must have been very uncomfortable for the two large men in the back seat along with their luggage with the top down.
Once they finally broke free of the highway, they were able to see the bank to clear their check. As they approached the exit, Chris suddenly realized that he had no brakes. Thanks to his police training and by the grace of God, he was able to get the car stopped safely on the side of the off-ramp.
The German mechanics got out; one pulled his shirt off and got under the car. He discovered that the rear brake line had come in contact with the tail pipe because of all the weight in the back and it had melted.
Miraculously, they were near an auto parts store, which just happened to have the parts and tools needed to fix this classic 1966 Mustang brake line. Once they had the parts, the German mechanic said, no problem, and took off his shirt again and slipped under the car to repair it.
By now Chris was certain that the men had changed their minds about buying the car. He told them about the car sliding under the 18 wheeler truck trailer and now the brakes had failed. He said he understood if they did not want to continue with the sale. But despite these issues, they still wanted the car and said let’s go to the bank.
Once payment was made and the keys were handed over to the buyer’s agent who was sitting in the driver’s seat, a window crank fell off in the agent’s lap. This was a most extraordinary test drive, to say the least.
They drove to Chris’s home to complete the paperwork, the two men took showers and Chris barbecued a few hamburgers and served them American beer. The men were excited to leave and told Chris’s family the route they had planned to take it back to Florida for shipping it to Germany.
So, the 1966 Ford Mustang convertible born in San Jose, having never left Northern California, now safely went 3,600 miles to Fort Myers, Florida. It went down I-5 to Los Angeles, then, across the deserts of Nevada, visited Las Vegas, crossed the Hoover Dam, and drove along Historic Route 66, and headed east to Florida.
The car is now being retrofitted in Fort Meyers to meet German safety standards and will be shipped to the new owner who plans to keep the car for another 40 years. I am sure it will be driven on the German Autobahn and won’t everyone be jealous when they see this classic red car?
Here is our grandson Cooper’s teasing comment to his father when all of this was over: “Dad, I am always going to remember that you almost killed me twice on my 13th birthday.” We think he will remember this Father-Son Day for the rest of his life.
Many thanks to Maren Daglia for helping me with the German translation.
