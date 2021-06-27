Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: A Mustang braves the autobahn

They set off for the Sacramento Airport with a car that was “spit and polished.” It was ready to be presented to the purchaser’s agents.

As they approached the airport they pulled off onto one of those small airport roads. Suddenly, on a very sharp corner, an 18-wheel tractor-trailer came around the bend. The back of the trailer was in Chris’ lane.

Chris stepped on the brakes but could not stop in time. The hood of the Mustang went under the side rock shield which hung between the trailer’s huge tires. Thank goodness the truck had stopped too.

Chris slowly backed the Mustang out from under the trailer and found a few small scratches on his fender. Thankfully, they avoided a major accident. Chris thought they could wipe the scratches out. So they drove on to the airport, parked the car and buffed them out until he was satisfied that all was OK.

They drove up to the airport and found the German-speaking agents standing at the passenger pick-up site waving frantically with excited smiles on their faces. Chris just knew it was them.

As we all know, Sacramento is famous for heat and traffic jams. They had both that afternoon. It must have been very uncomfortable for the two large men in the back seat along with their luggage with the top down.