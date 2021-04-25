Lynne Chanmplin, Coffee, Tea and Me: A lion joins the Boy Scouts

Have you ever seen a full-grown lion sit down and rest right beside someone’s feet at a dinner table? Not many people have been that close to a lion. Well, I saw it happen to a popular Napa woman years ago.
When I read the front-page article in the Register about the reopening of Six Flags in Vallejo there was a photograph of lions. Six Flags used to be Marine World/Africa USA. The photograph reminded me of the time I was sitting on the aisle at a Boy Scout fundraiser and watching a lion plop down and make herself comfortable at Ita Young’s feet.
Years ago, the Silverado Boy Scout Council had an annual Christmas fundraiser at Silverado Country Club. It was always a major event and was called the Hollyberry Auction. Hundreds of Napa’s leading citizens attended. A silent auction was held first with many donated items and with the best wines Napa had to offer. Then we enjoyed an elegant three-course dinner followed by the live auction of major items such as resort visits, trips and specialty items.
A huge group of volunteers helped set it up, including Boy Scout adult leaders, parents and Scouts. Delivery trucks full of items and wine arrived all day long. It was an exhausting two days. We set up all the silent auction tables with themes and arranged the many wine tables with bidding sheets for each item. We also organized the check-out area where successful bidders would pay and pick up their items.
Meanwhile, the Silverado staff was arranging the tables in the large dining room with their best dishes, crystal, candles and Christmas centerpieces. The stage was set up and the sound system was ready. It was so much fun with everyone working together to make it a huge success. When finished we were proud of our work, as the several rooms looked very festive with a huge Christmas tree, lights and decorations.
Then, late in the day, we rushed home to change out of our work clothes. It was a dressy event where women wore their best evening clothes, men wore suits and many Scout leaders were proud to wear their uniforms.
Larry Wallace was Napa’s District Scout Executive in those days and my husband, Philip, was president of the Silverado Council. They and the council board hired retired Mayor Ralph Bolin to organize the Hollyberry Auction.
Now, I am not sure how the idea of having a lion as a surprise guest of honor happened that year. However, I do remember that Marine World would let organizations use their animals for local events. Usually the animals consisted of monkeys, birds, and other small animals.
The day before the big event, two women trainers brought the lion out to Silverado Country Club for a get-acquainted visit. They walked her around the property and then took her into the large dining room. They believed it would help the lion feel more comfortable in new surroundings by having her visit beforehand.
On the night of the event, they timed their arrival to be after dinner. My husband Dan Pinarretta, the master of ceremonies and a Vintage High School teacher and chair of the City of Napa Planning Commission, were standing on the stage. There was a pause and Dan announced that we had a special guest. The room became quiet.
Dan introduced the lion. Everyone turned to the door and there she was with two women trainers on each side holding on to leashes. They slowly walked down the center aisle toward the stage. When they walked her up on the stage, naturally, the men slowly backed away. She was standing on the front edge of the stage, slowly looking over the audience. Philip and Dan noticed that her massive tail was swishing back and forth.
Suddenly, she squatted and relieved herself all over the stage. Dan Pinarretta’s shoes were soaked as she marked her territory. Of course there were lots of mouths covered to quiet their giggles in the audience. The trainers decided that she was getting nervous and that it was time to get her off the stage and back to the van outside. They tightened their hold on the leashes and very slowly coaxed her off the stage and gently led her back down the aisle.
They got about halfway to the exit when suddenly the lion stopped and looked around the room. She was right next to the table occupied by Tom and Ita Young. In spite of the trainers’ efforts to keep her moving, she sat down right by Ita Young’s feet.
She stretched her front paws out and relaxed. Suddenly, there was total silence in the room. No one was talking and many were holding their breath, most of all, Ita Young. The trainers whispered to Ita, do not move and do not say anything. So, Ita sat very still for a few tense minutes.
Everyone was worried about what the lion would do next. We even heard later of a couple who left immediately not knowing what would happen. It seemed like forever but soon the lion slowly got up and walked out the double doors with its head held high. We could hear everyone sigh with a sense of relief and Ita could breathe again. Many friends and guests surrounded her table, including myself, and told her how brave she was.
Ita was a strong woman and there was more to Ita Young’s life story that many did not know. Starting as a young child, she had to be brave in many ways. Her family fled Communism initially by leaving Russia, her mother’s country. Later the family fled again, by leaving China when Mao was rising to power.
Her life turned around when she met the young and handsome Marine Captain Tom Young who was in charge of the USMC Radio Station in China during 1946-47. They met at a dance at the Officer’s Club and later were married. They moved across the United States over the years following Tom’s career in radio and television. Eventually, they purchased KVON radio and moved permanently to Napa.
Ita and Tom Young loved Napa and soon became one of the most popular couples in town. I could give you an endless list of all their clubs, associations and wonderful things they did for Napa over the years. Tom Young was a very popular master of ceremonies and a natural entertainer. Ita was a lovely and charming woman. She was very attractive, stylish and often modeled in our Day for the Queen Fashion show. I always thought they were an ideal couple who totally supported each other until their deaths years ago.
We always felt especially close to Ita and Tom in our personal lives. Their son Ron Young joined my husband’s law firm and he became a Napa judge with my husband. Now today, their grandson Scott Young, is also serving as a judge in the Napa courts, following in his father’s footsteps. I am sure a part of their success in life comes from the influence of Ita and Tom Young.
Ita was born into a family wanting freedom. She had to be strong to keep up with her husband, the "Man about Town." She was the mother of three children, two sons, Ron and Barry, and a daughter, Tracy.
As a result, Ita Young could handle anything, even a lion sitting at her feet.
