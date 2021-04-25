Lynne Chanmplin, Coffee, Tea and Me: A lion joins the Boy Scouts

On the night of the event, they timed their arrival to be after dinner. My husband Dan Pinarretta, the master of ceremonies and a Vintage High School teacher and chair of the City of Napa Planning Commission, were standing on the stage. There was a pause and Dan announced that we had a special guest. The room became quiet.

Dan introduced the lion. Everyone turned to the door and there she was with two women trainers on each side holding on to leashes. They slowly walked down the center aisle toward the stage. When they walked her up on the stage, naturally, the men slowly backed away. She was standing on the front edge of the stage, slowly looking over the audience. Philip and Dan noticed that her massive tail was swishing back and forth.

Suddenly, she squatted and relieved herself all over the stage. Dan Pinarretta’s shoes were soaked as she marked her territory. Of course there were lots of mouths covered to quiet their giggles in the audience. The trainers decided that she was getting nervous and that it was time to get her off the stage and back to the van outside. They tightened their hold on the leashes and very slowly coaxed her off the stage and gently led her back down the aisle.