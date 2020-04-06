Making masks as therapy: A Napa author takes up sewing

Luckily, I have plenty of bias tape and extra fabric to sew into strips, to make the mask tie in the back of the head instead of looping elastic around the ears. One forum mentioned nurses liked the tie better than the elastic, as the elastic will stretch or would hurt the ears over time.

As mentioned earlier, the pattern allows for a small, 3-inch piece of wire to be sewn into the top of the nose area so the mask can contour better. My advice would be to use copper wire, or a paperclip, as steel wire will rust when washed. Just turn the ends in so they aren’t sharp.

As word got out that I was making masks, I received many calls and messages that others were doing the same thing – fantastic! I connected with a friend of a friend, Myriah Mutrux, who actually taught herself to sew just to make masks. She currently has 40 under her belt and counting – wow!

My goal in writing this is to reach out to other seamstresses or anyone who would like to help sew more masks. Queen of the Valley said they would be more than happy to take hand-sewn masks, and San Francisco General Hospital said the same.