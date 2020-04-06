Making masks as therapy: A Napa author takes up sewing

As a small business owner, I was overwhelmed with panic when I heard the social distancing order would be extended until end of April.
I felt sorry for myself for a solid 72 hours (complete with comfort-food snacking, watching too many movies and mid-afternoon crying sessions) until a friend from Texas sent me an article that gave my brain its first flicker of activity in days.
“How to Help Sew Masks for Hospital in Coronavirus Crisis.” As an amateur seamstress, my will to stop moping grew stronger as I read how Pins & Needles, a Cleveland, Ohio-based sewing store created a sewing circle in their community to sew at least 10,000 masks for local hospitals.
They even included a pattern and a YouTube tutorial. The pattern looked easy enough, and was obviously drawn out with care. It included space for a wire for the nose area, and the mask itself could cover the entire bottom of one’s face, including under the chin. Pins & Needles even made sure to add envelope openings to the inside of the mask so nurses and doctors could add tissue or anything else to make the mask even sturdier.
I have collected fabric my entire adult life, and as I looked at the yards and yards of cotton, just sitting on my shelves collecting dust, I knew this had to be kismet.
I washed the fabric in hot water to pre-shrink it. Pins & Needles recommended cotton fabrics – one side one color and the other side, another color. They used elastic, but apparently quarter-inch elastic is the new toilet paper as it cannot be found ANYWHERE – even online.
Luckily, I have plenty of bias tape and extra fabric to sew into strips, to make the mask tie in the back of the head instead of looping elastic around the ears. One forum mentioned nurses liked the tie better than the elastic, as the elastic will stretch or would hurt the ears over time.
As mentioned earlier, the pattern allows for a small, 3-inch piece of wire to be sewn into the top of the nose area so the mask can contour better. My advice would be to use copper wire, or a paperclip, as steel wire will rust when washed. Just turn the ends in so they aren’t sharp.
As word got out that I was making masks, I received many calls and messages that others were doing the same thing – fantastic! I connected with a friend of a friend, Myriah Mutrux, who actually taught herself to sew just to make masks. She currently has 40 under her belt and counting – wow!
My goal in writing this is to reach out to other seamstresses or anyone who would like to help sew more masks. Queen of the Valley said they would be more than happy to take hand-sewn masks, and San Francisco General Hospital said the same.
They both said you can drop off finished masks at the front desk. They will most likely use them to cover actual medical masks to help keep them clean longer, as technically, cotton itself is not strong enough to ward off COVID-19. But it’s better than nothing!
I have recruited my mother to help and our goal is to make 1,000 masks. I’m grateful to give back and to have a project that makes me get out of bed in the morning. If you want more information on patterns or anything else, please feel free to email me – lopezs10@live.com. I look forward to connecting and getting our “sew” on!
Sarita Lopez, writing under her pen name S.L. Cunningham is the author of "Fauxcialite" and "The Last Pageant in Texas." She is the owner of ¡CACTUS! Organic Cactus Water and an active member of Napa Valley Writers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!