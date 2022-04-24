Marty Nemko How to Do Life: A few of my favorite things

Of course, there can be no definitive list of the most beautiful things but we’re often so busy that we don’t stop to appreciate beauty, whatever our definition of it is.

I offer my eight favorites in hopes of encouraging you to occasionally stop to savor something beautiful. The older I get, the more I come to see the wisdom in Dostoevsky’s statement, “The world will be saved by beauty.”

This photo of a mountain in Norway (https://bit.ly/3vppUSA): It was listed first on a site listing the world’s 50 most beautiful spots.

Frank Sinatra singing "Autumn Leaves." This was my mother’s favorite song and here is my favorite rendition, because of both the singing and the orchestration. And on YouTube, it’s accompanied by a gorgeous video (https://bit.ly/3Ew5StD).

The Firefighter rose: This is among the most beautiful varieties of the world’s most beautiful flower. And you can grow it in your yard. It should be available in nurseries across the Napa Valley as well as from Jackson and Perkins online.

Glenn Gould playing the Aria of Bach’s Goldberg Variations shortly before he died (https://bit.ly/3EE30en).

Rembrandt’s "St. Matthew and The Angel" (https://bit.ly/3MidaUx). This represents what I aspire to: wisdom inspired by a beautiful woman.

Our dog, Hachi (https://bit.ly/38aWHTz).

Birth, Life, and Death: A piece I wrote and play on the piano (https://bit.ly/3rEaHMp).

Perhaps most potentially beneficial to you, find the photo of yourself at your best. Could that be a source of pleasure, even inspiration?

You can reach career and personal coach Marty Nemko at mnemko@comcast.net.