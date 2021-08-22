Marty Nemko, How to Do Life: Becoming a better manager

Many people complain about their bosses. Here is a composite of my clients who are managers and aren’t doing well:

Our company sells donor databases to nonprofits. We had to lay off people because of COVID—fewer donors had money to donate. But now, although we’re scared that the Delta variant could slow things down again, we want to hire a salesperson.

The problem is that I’ve offered the job, with good pay and benefits, to two applicants, and both turned me down. When I probed why, they both admitted that they had spoken to a few of my other salespeople who said I wasn’t a good manager.

I don’t see why: I’m collaborative, I listen, I advocate for my supervisees to get a raise, I mentor them. But I have to admit that my reviews from bosses and supervisees are only average. When I look at those reviews and informally ask my supervisees and colleagues what I’m doing wrong, they say vague things like you’re not crisp and you're not strategic. What should I do?

Questions I’d ask: