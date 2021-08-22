 Skip to main content
Marty Nemko, How to Do Life: Becoming a better manager

Marty Nemko

Many people complain about their bosses. Here is a composite of my clients who are managers and aren’t doing well:

Our company sells donor databases to nonprofits. We had to lay off people because of COVID—fewer donors had money to donate. But now, although we’re scared that the Delta variant could slow things down again, we want to hire a salesperson.

The problem is that I’ve offered the job, with good pay and benefits, to two applicants, and both turned me down. When I probed why, they both admitted that they had spoken to a few of my other salespeople who said I wasn’t a good manager.

I don’t see why: I’m collaborative, I listen, I advocate for my supervisees to get a raise, I mentor them. But I have to admit that my reviews from bosses and supervisees are only average. When I look at those reviews and informally ask my supervisees and colleagues what I’m doing wrong, they say vague things like you’re not crisp and you're not strategic. What should I do?

Questions I’d ask:

Their saying that you're not crisp can be code for your not making decisions quickly enough. The first thing you described about yourself is that you’re collaborative. Of course, that is often a strength. But some managers take it too far: drawn-out meetings, where not only does everyone get to have their say, often long-windedly, but no decision is made until there’s consensus, which can take forever. And achieving consensus often requires reducing the plan to the lowest-common-denominator, something tepid that everyone, exhausted from the protracted discussion, can accept.

Yet another reason you might be called "not crisp" is that you're long-winded and discursive. Such people often think they're more interesting than they are or say things only they think are important. Or they may talk to clarify their thinking while speaking, even if it bores or confuses others.

It can help to use this technique: the Traffic Light Rule. During the first 30 seconds of an utterance, your light is green. In the second 30, chances increase that your listener wishes you'd stop, and after 60, your light is red. Only rarely do you want to run a red light. Many long-winded people don't realize how long they're speaking. Practice with a timer. You may be surprised to see how quickly you reach 30 seconds.

Yet another cause of lack of crispness is procrastination. Do you address issues promptly or do you tend to procrastinate, putting things off, so you’re less productive than you need to be? Many people claim to work long hours but the number of hours they’re actually working, let alone working efficiently, is small, perhaps just a few hours a day.

Does any of that resonate with you?

The other criticism leveled against you is that you’re not strategic. That often refers to focusing too much on unimportant details than on impactful issues. It also can mean that you don’t think big and boldly enough: smart, new products, perhaps that capitalize on market and societal trends but aren’t obvious. Does any of that seem applicable to your situation?

If you’re not sure, perhaps you haven’t conveyed to your supervisees and boss that you really are interested in getting honest feedback. If that feels right, make that intention clear, because many people are afraid to give honest feedback.

Say something like, “Like most people, I want to be the best manager I can be. It really helps if I can get some feedback on what I’m doing well and what I need to improve. Might I ask you for some candid feedback?" You can get the feedback anonymously by using Survey Monkey.

Their answers may be difficult to hear and easy to get defensive about, but feedback is often the first step toward becoming a manager that everyone would want to work for.

Marty reads this aloud on YouTube. He is a career and personal coach: www.martynemko.com, mnemko@comcast.net.

