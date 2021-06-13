Marty Nemko: How to Do Life:Giving Wisely in Napa

• Napa County Office of Education’s Superintendent’s Fund. Yes, my wife, Barbara Nemko runs this, but even if she didn’t, it’s worth it. 100% of the money, with no administrative costs, goes to provide important help for kids, for example, to pay for assistive equipment not covered by the insurance or school. For more info; email Barb at bnemko@napacoe.org.

• Donate to individuals. Even though that’s not tax-deductible, if you give to an individual, you know 100% of your money will go to someone who needs it. It could be someone you know, or even not. For example, you might leave good but unwanted stuff in front of your home for people to take. I know someone who dropped off winter coats, sweaters, and sweatpants at the entrance to the homeless encampment near the Napa Humane Society.

Giving for maximum benefit

These ideas can help you maximize your giving’s bang for the buck:

Concentrate your giving. Better to give $100 to one charity than $25 to four. Why? Because most charities maintain a donor database and it takes four times as much work to process four $25 donations than one $100 gift. And there’s the cost of sending you additional solicitations. Plus, you may feel a closer kinship to an organization to which you give a significant gift.