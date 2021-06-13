Marty Nemko: How to Do Life:Giving Wisely in Napa

Napa is a very giving place. When I arrived here decades ago, I was amazed at how generous Napans are. So, this column isn’t flogging you to be more generous. It’s about how to make the most of your charitable giving of money and/or time.
There are so many good causes, including many that are local to Napa. Space precludes my listing them all, so here’s just a handful of local charities that particularly call out to me:
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
•Leadership Napa Valley. Each year, 20 local current and aspiring leaders are selected to participate in a nine-month program that introduces them to a wide range of Napa County leaders and organizations. Their experience is capstoned by a project they design and implement: One example: Senior Moments, a radio segment aimed at older people. More info: www.leadershipnapavalley.org
• COPE Family Center offers parenting education, in-home visits, and referrals to other resources to help people be good parents despite life’s stresses. More info: www.CopeFamilyCenter.org.
• If Given a Chance. Students who have experienced trauma get financial and mentoring support through high school and then college or vocational school. More info: www.ifgivenachance.org.
• Paws for Healing has over 200 active person/dog teams visiting people in hospitals, assisted living residences, etc. Your donation helps train more teams. More info: www.PawsForHealing.org.
• Napa County Office of Education’s Superintendent’s Fund. Yes, my wife, Barbara Nemko runs this, but even if she didn’t, it’s worth it. 100% of the money, with no administrative costs, goes to provide important help for kids, for example, to pay for assistive equipment not covered by the insurance or school. For more info; email Barb at bnemko@napacoe.org.
• Donate to individuals. Even though that’s not tax-deductible, if you give to an individual, you know 100% of your money will go to someone who needs it. It could be someone you know, or even not. For example, you might leave good but unwanted stuff in front of your home for people to take. I know someone who dropped off winter coats, sweaters, and sweatpants at the entrance to the homeless encampment near the Napa Humane Society.
Giving for maximum benefit
These ideas can help you maximize your giving’s bang for the buck:
Concentrate your giving. Better to give $100 to one charity than $25 to four. Why? Because most charities maintain a donor database and it takes four times as much work to process four $25 donations than one $100 gift. And there’s the cost of sending you additional solicitations. Plus, you may feel a closer kinship to an organization to which you give a significant gift.
Give a skill you’d enjoy giving. In donating your time, ask yourself what’s a skill of yours that you’d enjoy donating. Mentor a child? Fix something like the nonprofit’s leaky roof? Do some task that’s not-sexy but needs to get done, like janitorial work?
Think ripple. Among causes that call out to you, which one or two would make the biggest difference. For example, mentoring high-achieving kids has a big ripple effect: They will be our future scientists, bridge builders, and leaders. Helping them make the most of who they are intellectually, emotionally, and socially will be of particular benefit to others.
Give appreciated stock. If you’ve made money in the stock market, you avoid paying federal and state income tax on the gain by donating appreciated stock rather than cash.
Many people, even those who themselves are struggling, find it rewarding to give, if not money, time. Perhaps something in this column will call out to you.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Little Omar Gonzalez Hernandez was born with Down syndrome. He also suffered cardiac arrest at age 4-months, and the family is struggling.
After neighborhood outcry, the fractional home ownership company Pacaso said it would resell a home in North Napa to a 'whole buyer' and impl…
A former Army Chinook helicopter retrofitted to carry water has arrived at Napa County to help fight wildfires.
Napa County is being sued by a group that says county groundwater practices hurt the Napa River.
Diamond Mountain Stables, the third-generation ranch and prestigious training ground for horses, is relocating after enduring multiple wildfir…
Napa Valley-based producer Castello di Amorosa has illegally sent more than 621 wine shipments to consumers in the state of Michigan, a lawsui…
A new house for $187,000? Mighty Buildings of Oakland is making such homes using a giant 3D printer. And Napans are buying.
A home-based bagel maker is teaming up with the son of the Third Street property owner to create Winston’s Cafe and Bakery, with Paulie’s Bage…
School official say they have reported to police the allegation by a gay former student of a brutal assault at Napa High in the 1990s.
Amodel railroad group’s battle to stay at the Napa Valley Expo has reached the end of the line — and with it, more than half a century of buil…
Marty Nemko is a career and personal coach: www.martynemko.com, mnemko@comcast.net and husband of Napa County Schools Superintendent, Barbara Nemko. They’re proud parents of their daughter and the world’s sweetest doggie.