Marty Nemko, How to do life: In praise of serious people

• are a useful balance to the tendency toward optimism. Sure, we need optimists but, per the title of Intel founder Andy Grove’s book: Only the Paranoid Survive.

Of course, a world of pessimistic worrywarts would probably bring too great an atmosphere of anxiety and of soberness. But in a world that tends to venerate the voluble and be smitten by the smiley, we might reserve a little more love for people who are serious. So, might you want to do one or more of these?

• Invite a serious person to get together, someone you might not ordinarily.

• At a party, approach someone who’s not smiley. Beyond that, as we age, personality becomes etched in our faces. We may get a clue as to how serious someone is by looking at whether they have a furrowed brow and whether the corners of their mouth is turned up, level, or turned down as would be the case with many serious people.

• If you’re looking for a romantic partner, don’t overweight upbeatness. Value a person most for integrity, kindness, solvency, emotional health, freedom from addictions and yes, physical attraction.

• In judging people at work, evaluate a serious person on how much they contribute, not just how pleasant they are.