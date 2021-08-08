 Skip to main content
Marty Nemko, How to do life: In praise of serious people

Marty Nemko, How to do life: In praise of serious people

We tend to like upbeat people. After all, they make us feel good and they give us hope when we need it.

But the world is better for having some serious, even pessimistic folks. Because they don’t get much praise, indeed are often deemed Debbie Downers or Donny Dours, for a bit of balance, here’s a homage to the serious.

Of course, any generalizations will have many exceptions but on average, serious people:

• don’t make you feel like you have to put on a show to match their upbeatness. You needn’t have a joke or bon-vivant story ready. You can relax and be yourself.

• tend to be authentic. Very few people’s lives are actually awesome. But think about the chipper types who, when asked, “How are you?” chirp, “Awesome.” And they often have a Facebook page to match, which makes their lives appear to be the envy of all but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Serious people tend to not puff and so are less likely to make others feel inferior and more likely to encourage interaction that’s human rather than sterile.

• are often good at getting stuff done. They tend to be work-before-pleasure types.

• tend to address problems: from the family’s money to the taxpayer’s, from preparing our homes for the wildfire season to how best to deal with the latest problem that threatens our grapes.

• are a useful balance to the tendency toward optimism. Sure, we need optimists but, per the title of Intel founder Andy Grove’s book: Only the Paranoid Survive.

Of course, a world of pessimistic worrywarts would probably bring too great an atmosphere of anxiety and of soberness. But in a world that tends to venerate the voluble and be smitten by the smiley, we might reserve a little more love for people who are serious. So, might you want to do one or more of these?

• Invite a serious person to get together, someone you might not ordinarily.

• At a party, approach someone who’s not smiley. Beyond that, as we age, personality becomes etched in our faces. We may get a clue as to how serious someone is by looking at whether they have a furrowed brow and whether the corners of their mouth is turned up, level, or turned down as would be the case with many serious people.

• If you’re looking for a romantic partner, don’t overweight upbeatness. Value a person most for integrity, kindness, solvency, emotional health, freedom from addictions and yes, physical attraction.

• In judging people at work, evaluate a serious person on how much they contribute, not just how pleasant they are.

• If you are a serious person, rather than don a mask of chipperness, see if you can find someone who’ll appreciate you for who you are.

Napa resident Marty Nemko is a career and personal coach: www.martynemko.com, mnemko@comcast.net. How to Do Life runs every other week. 

