Marty Nemko, How to Do Life: Making more money

Identify a new customer or even a new market, perhaps offering to sell or market to it. While that clearly is applicable to for-profits, it’s also relevant to non-profits. For example, you might offer to do prospect research on previous large donors. That research could unearth information such as the prospect’s values, passions, hobbies, and personality that would facilitate getting larger donations.

If you’re self-employed

Leverage current and past customers. Often, the best source of new customers is old customers. To that end, you might phone customers to check-in, for example, “You popped into my head and I was wondering how that (insert product) is working out."

It may be wise to not ask for additional business. That would make it transparent that you weren’t calling because you cared but because you want more money. Even if you're not asking for more business, it’s worth calling: The customer will be reminded of you and if their experience with your business was positive, they’ll more likely rehire you or recommend you to others. Also, you may get useful feedback on your product or service. Plus, it’s human— it’s nice to connect, perhaps especially in these COVID-restricted times in which everyone has been quite isolated.