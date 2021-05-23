 Skip to main content
Marty Nemko, How to Do Life: Making more money
How to Do Life

Marty Nemko, How to Do Life: Making more money

Marty Nemko

Editor's note: Today we begin a new weekly column from Marty Nemko, a long-time Napan and a career and personal coach, whom US News has called  "Coach extraordinaire.” In addition to his 2,000 posts on PsychologyToday.com, he has written an additional 2,000 articles, including in TIME, U.S. News, San Francisco Chronicle, etc. He holds a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from UC Berkeley and has appeared He has appeared more than 100 times on KGO’s Ronn Owens program.

Especially in our COVID-stunted economy, you may be wondering how to make more money. That's true whether you're an employee or self-employed. Here are some ideas that have worked for my clients.

If you're an employee

In asking for a raise, document your past successes in building the organization’s revenue plus a plan for doing at least as much going forward.

Tip: A cash raise will be taxed at your highest rate. So rather than all cash, you might ask for increased employer contribution to your 401k, more stock options, paid training, and/or a better title, which could increase your employability should you decide to search for greener pastures.

Propose to streamline a process. For example, might there be software that would more easily or less expensively handle a labor-intensive task, for example, billing, payroll, or customer management? A non-profit example: Is your organization using donor-management software such as Donor Perfect? If so, is it making the most of its features? If not, might you learn one or two and train staff?

Identify a new customer or even a new market, perhaps offering to sell or market to it. While that clearly is applicable to for-profits, it’s also relevant to non-profits. For example, you might offer to do prospect research on previous large donors. That research could unearth information such as the prospect’s values, passions, hobbies, and personality that would facilitate getting larger donations.

If you’re self-employed

Leverage current and past customers. Often, the best source of new customers is old customers. To that end, you might phone customers to check-in, for example, “You popped into my head and I was wondering how that (insert product) is working out."

It may be wise to not ask for additional business. That would make it transparent that you weren’t calling because you cared but because you want more money. Even if you're not asking for more business, it’s worth calling: The customer will be reminded of you and if their experience with your business was positive, they’ll more likely rehire you or recommend you to others. Also, you may get useful feedback on your product or service. Plus, it’s human— it’s nice to connect, perhaps especially in these COVID-restricted times in which everyone has been quite isolated.

Evaluate your marketing efforts. Would it be wise to reallocate money and time from your least productive approach to your most? For example, some small business owners have gotten into the habit of automatically renewing their advertisements. Well, have they all paid off? If you don’t know, should you be asking customers what made them decide to call you?

Look at personnel. Should you hire someone to free you up to do more revenue-producing activities. A client of mine hated the administrivia but had always done it. I suggested that he try hiring someone. He ended up hiring a paid intern who liked the experience, and he was thus freed up to do more selling, problem-solving, and mentoring.

The takeaway

We all know that there’s more to life than money, but especially when times are tight, we can’t ignore the green stuff. Might one or more of these suggestions make your life easier?

Marty Nemko is a career and personal coach: www.martynemko.com, mnemko@comcast.net . . . and husband of Napa County Schools Superintendent, Barbara Nemko. They’re proud parents of their daughter and the world’s sweetest doggie.

