Marty Nemko, How to do Life: Making Napa world-class beyond wine

-- We’re hiking heaven. From our riverside Wine Trail to cardio-rich climbs to a spectacular view, all with weather that most of the world can only fantasize about, the Napa Valley offers supreme hiking.

And nowhere is it easier for a tourist to find a great lunch: fixins from basic to bon-vivant, great wine from bargain to bombastic. For the valley to become a top-of-mind destination for outdoors types, perhaps all that’s necessary is the right marketing. The substance is already there. We just need the sizzle.

Okay, if those are too radical, wine of course goes with food. Indeed, that drove Copia to focus on both food and wine. Our restaurants, from the Oxbow’s gourmet-simple to foodie apogee French Laundry and everything in between, are already world-class as is our premier cooking school, the Culinary Institute of America, with campuses both at Copia and the iconic Greystone in St. Helena. We already offer cooking classes galore, including quickies for tourists. Again, the substance is already here. We just need the right marketing.

One of these ideas may or may not be the best. I offer them as much to encourage others to come up with their own vision for an even better Napa Valley.