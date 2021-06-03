Marty Nemko, How to do Life: Making Napa world-class beyond wine

For some people, “How to do life” means just how to just get by. But if you have the luxury to think big, how about this: We’ve long lamented the Napa Valley’s monoculture. We’ve tried olives but I’m not sure that’s enough. Should we think different? Bigger? Truly new?
Some possibilities:
-- If we want to stay with grapes, hey, Welch’s grape juice is delicious but might there be a market for gourmet grape juice. I can see it now: The Annual Napa International Gourmet Grape Juice Competition, with such entries as Cakebread Concord (2022 vintage, $9.99) and Trefethen Thompson (NV, $3.99.)
-- Napa is replete with artistic talent. There’s the Napa Film Festival, world-class Napa High School choir and myriad quality theater companies: at our high schools, Napa Valley College and the award-winning Lucky Penny.
Round it out with the Napa Valley Arts Council, which coordinates and promotes the valley’s many visual and music artists.
Should not the Napa Valley become a destination for the arts? After all, sleepy towns from Ashland, Oregon with only theater to Tanglewood Massachusetts with only music have become destinations for tourists worldwide. Should not the Napa Valley Version 2.0 become an arts capital?-
-- I’m amazed at how charitable we are. Pre-COVID, it seemed like there was a major fundraiser every week, and they were all packed. Might the Napa Valley become a national model for charitable giving, with nonprofit leaders making pilgrimages to Napa, mecca of money-raising to learn the secrets of extracting not grape juice, but money?
-- We’re hiking heaven. From our riverside Wine Trail to cardio-rich climbs to a spectacular view, all with weather that most of the world can only fantasize about, the Napa Valley offers supreme hiking.
And nowhere is it easier for a tourist to find a great lunch: fixins from basic to bon-vivant, great wine from bargain to bombastic. For the valley to become a top-of-mind destination for outdoors types, perhaps all that’s necessary is the right marketing. The substance is already there. We just need the sizzle.
Okay, if those are too radical, wine of course goes with food. Indeed, that drove Copia to focus on both food and wine. Our restaurants, from the Oxbow’s gourmet-simple to foodie apogee French Laundry and everything in between, are already world-class as is our premier cooking school, the Culinary Institute of America, with campuses both at Copia and the iconic Greystone in St. Helena. We already offer cooking classes galore, including quickies for tourists. Again, the substance is already here. We just need the right marketing.
One of these ideas may or may not be the best. I offer them as much to encourage others to come up with their own vision for an even better Napa Valley.
Do you have any interest in being part of, or even spearheading Napa’s becoming world-class in something in addition to wine? What baby step could you take: Invite friends to brainstorm or even to get down to specifics? Speak during the public comments part of a city council meeting? Or how about writing a letter to the editor here at the Register?
Marty Nemko is a career and personal coach: www.martynemko.com, mnemko@comcast.net . . . and husband of Napa County Schools Superintendent, Barbara Nemko. They’re proud parents of their daughter and the world’s sweetest doggie.