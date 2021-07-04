Marty Nemko, How to Do Life: My best time-management tips

The one-minute struggle

In doing a task, when you reach a hard part, after a minute without progress, decide if another minute is worth it, whether to get help, whether you can do the project without triumphing over the hard part, or whether you should go on with the project and later, with the benefit of having done more of it and with fresh eyes, take another crack at it.

Learn just-in-time

A degree, of course, requires lots of time. And alas, much of what is learned may not be practically useful or is learned en masse, so by the time you need it, you’ve forgotten it or it has become obsolete.

Of course, credentials often help your career, but the price in time and perhaps money, is often not worth it, especially if instead, you keep learning on a just-in-time basis: When you want to learn something, ask a co-worker, read an article, watch a video, attend a webinar, a day-long intensive, or a longer class.

If you need proof of your learning, log your learning activities and major takeaways, and present those when requesting a salary review or in applying for a job.

Sometimes, we don’t want to be efficient — we want to kick back. But when you’d like to get more done, do you want to try one or more of these tactics?