Marty Nemko, How to Do Life: Reducing your stress

Perspective. This holds the most potential for reducing your stress ongoing. The wise person puts the cause of their stress in perspective. For example, I’m listening to the new audiobook "HotSeat," GE’s former CEO Jeff Immelt's memoir. Despite his having to make billion-dollar decisions every day amid heat from government, the media, employees, shareholders, and even world leaders, he lasted at GE for 35 years, 17 as CEO. If he had allowed himself to be unduly stressed ongoing, he probably wouldn’t have lasted that long and now still with the drive left to have become a partner at a major VC firm.

Your goal needs to be to care enough to do a good job but not care so much that it stresses you out, which probably would make you do a worse job and hurt your health and your relationships, professional and personal.

Trauma

Some people’s stress-proneness is exacerbated by trauma.

For example, abuse or neglect by a parent or romantic partner can make a person anxious in relationships or reluctant to pursue one. Would it help to remind yourself that not everyone will treat you poorly and that you can boost your chances of a good relationship if there's something to improve about how you interact?