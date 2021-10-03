Marty Nemko, How to do Life: Seven irrational things we do

We're not machines; we're human. That means we won't always do the rational thing. Here are seven examples, including how we might be more rational ... if we decide to be.
Procrastination
Everyone knows that procrastination damages our work life as well as our personal life. Yet many people tend to stall until it’s too late for anything but a rush job, often a poorly done one. Or they delay so long that they end up not doing the task at all. And what do they get in return for that moment of relief when “deciding” to do it “later?" Longer-lasting guilt and a sword hanging over their heads.
My clients have sometimes, certainly not always, been helped by making themselves start now or calendaring it with a start time, if necessary, using The One-Second Start: What’s the first one-second part of a task? Just do that. Once started, it's usually easier to continue. Here, I offer much more on procrastination and time management.
Pursuing a lottery-odds career
Perhaps you were a star athlete in high school, so you decide to try to become a pro. Or you starred in college plays and set your eyes on Hollywood or Broadway. Of course, that decision, over even just one decade, usually costs a true fortune in lost income plus the training expenses, which usually are high at the pro level. Yet ironically, some of those same people are cautious about far smaller amounts of money. For example, an actress client admitted to me that she’ll drive an extra mile to save 10 cents a gallon on gas.
Of course, some people are willing to accept long odds, but how sure are you that you want to "do what you love and hope the money will follow?" In your case, would is it wise to "follow your dream" or to choose a career with a far greater chance of success, saving sports or creative outlet for evenings and weekends?
Why we let looks trump all
We’ve all heard of people who fell in love with a beauty or hunk, blinded to characteristics that bode unhappiness. Sexual attraction can be powerful but, especially if you're looking for a long-term relationship, do you want to give that only moderate weight? If so, before you're in the throes of infatuation, when it's tough to stay rational, it might help to remind yourself of experiences in which you or someone you know let a person's veneer blinded them to the person beneath.
Why so many people choose to have children
Having even one child is a life-changing and expensive commitment of 18+ years. Of course, there are joys and perhaps the hope you’ll have someone to care for you in old age. But rationally, those are often dwarfed by the great restriction of freedom, the consistent stresses, and yes, the cost, which reaches monumentality when adding in college, not to mention graduate school.
Of course, for many people, having children has been well worth it. But remember that people who aren’t so happy about being a parent are less likely to talk about it. Clear-eyedly, are you wise to have a child? If you already have one or more, do you believe the benefits of having another outweigh the liabilities?
Why people prioritize family over friends
We’re thrust into family by chance, friends by choice. Yet many people live by “blood is thicker than water” even when a family member is most difficult. Again being clear-eyed, are there any family members you want to spend less time and effort on? Any friends on whom you should spend more?
Why some people risk being perceived as a foolish spender
For example, such people spend dramatically more on a "luxury" brand such as Rolex or BMW that works less reliably and requires more maintenance than does, for example, a Casio or Toyota. There's nothing prestigious about having to take your Beemer into the shop often, let alone sitting on the side of the road waiting for the tow truck. (Consumer Reports rates inexpensive cars like Toyota, Mazda, Honda, and Hyundai more reliable than BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar, Cadillac, Lincoln, and yes Tesla, which ranked 25th of the 26 brands, just above Lincoln.)
Why people would day-trade or even try to pick stocks, when most traders and even most professional investors do worse than if they had simply dollar-cost averaged into an index fund, which have, for an annual cost of just 50 cents or less per $1,000 invested, with no stress or time spent, consistently produced better rates of return.
The takeaway
All of us are irrational at times, but perhaps this post will help you decide when you want to be.
You can reach career and personal coach Dr. Marty Nemko at mnemko@comcast.net