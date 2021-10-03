Marty Nemko, How to do Life: Seven irrational things we do

Of course, some people are willing to accept long odds, but how sure are you that you want to "do what you love and hope the money will follow?" In your case, would is it wise to "follow your dream" or to choose a career with a far greater chance of success, saving sports or creative outlet for evenings and weekends?

Why we let looks trump all

We’ve all heard of people who fell in love with a beauty or hunk, blinded to characteristics that bode unhappiness. Sexual attraction can be powerful but, especially if you're looking for a long-term relationship, do you want to give that only moderate weight? If so, before you're in the throes of infatuation, when it's tough to stay rational, it might help to remind yourself of experiences in which you or someone you know let a person's veneer blinded them to the person beneath.

Why so many people choose to have children

Having even one child is a life-changing and expensive commitment of 18+ years. Of course, there are joys and perhaps the hope you’ll have someone to care for you in old age. But rationally, those are often dwarfed by the great restriction of freedom, the consistent stresses, and yes, the cost, which reaches monumentality when adding in college, not to mention graduate school.