Marty Nemko, How to do Life: Six words of wisdom

We all aspire to be wise. Using these terms can help.

Opportunity/cost

If you do X, what can’t you do? For example, if you take a job offer, do you have to turn down other offers or give up recreation or family time? If so, how serious a loss would that be?

If you attended a wedding in a far-flung location, what could you otherwise do with the time and money?

Would driving into San Francisco and paying $100 for a pro-sports or theater ticket yield enough additional pleasure compared with what you could otherwise do with the money and time, for example, seeing the much less expensive Napa high school or college game or see a play at Lucky Penny, Valley Players, or Napa Valley College?

Risk/reward

If only unconsciously, we all assess the risk/reward ratio of taking an action. If it’s something important, assess it consciously. It takes just seconds.

Let’s say you’re contemplating dating someone. If you doubt that she or he is great and know that you’re vulnerable, tend to fall for the wrong types yet are reluctant to break up, and you’re likely to grieve the breakup for months, the risk/reward ratio is bad and it’s probably time to just say no. On the other hand, if you’re good at cutting your losses, are resilient and are just looking for short-term fun, you might go for it.

Shoestring competitor

Is there an option that’s not quite as good but is much less expensive or time-consuming? Examples: Managing rather than owning a café? Writing an article or short story rather than a book? Attending Napa Valley College rather than a more expensive one?

A related term is a low-risk action: What could you do — if only as a tryout for a full-blown approach — that takes little time and money. For example, let’s say you’re contemplating visiting colleagues around the country. Low-risk actions include a Zoom conversation with such people or visiting just one or two in the North Bay. You can always go the full-blown approach later.

Merit

Merit is difficult to ascertain so decision-makers often cut corners by heavily weighting black-and-white criteria such as whether a job candidate has a degree, three years of experience or is from a desired demographic. But merit is much more, for example ethics, work ethic, intelligence, emotional intelligence, skills, reliability, mental health, energy level, temperament, flexibility, commitment to the work, and resilience. The wise decision-maker doesn’t settle for a reductionistic approach.

Responsibility

That isn’t a fun word but it is core to a life well-led. In exchange for the privilege of living, we have a responsibility to spend lots of time using our best abilities to make the biggest difference we can to our sphere of influence if not to the world. That can be as small as taking a deep breath before reacting to someone’s misbehavior or as large as choosing a career that while less fun than other careers you could succeed at, maximizes your potential for contribution.

The takeaway

Using those six terms can help you become the wise person that you aspire to be.

You can reach career and personal coach Marty Nemko at mnemko@comcast.net.