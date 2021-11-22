Marty Nemko, How to do Life; The world's shortest course in how to do life

I’m finding that the briefer my counsel, the more likely it is to be helpful—People change when they remember the essential point. Hence, I’d bet that more people changed from the saying, “Do random acts of kindness,” than from the tomes on the subject.

So, for each of 25 of life’s major issues, here is some advice, most in 25 words or less. Of course, all leave out important information but I’m hoping that the readership will net benefit more from the five minutes spent reading this than, for example, if I wrote the same number of words on any one of the 25 topics.

Relationships

The case for solohood: Many people are happier single than coupled. And that makes sense: You have more freedom, less compromise. Don’t couple up because that’s the norm.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Finding Mr./Ms. Right: One size doesn’t fit all. Look at your track record as well as your intuition: How much should you use dating apps, set-ups, courses, and singles events?

Is s/he the one? After infatuation’s fog has lifted, you’re in a better position to assess whether the person is kind, smart, ethical, likely to be self-supporting, lacking in a fatal flaw, and whether you love him/her.

Parenting wisely: Only some kids need firm limits. And with misbehavior, default to expressing disappointment in the child, which encourages intrinsic motivation, rather than jumping to punishments.

Divorcing: Try to resist lawyering up. Try out two mediators, one of your choosing and one of your partner’s.

Food

What to eat: People too often forget many of the healthy, delicious, cheap, and fast items. Examples: broiled meat, steamed veggies spiced to taste, salads loaded with your faves, oatmeal, tuna, peanut butter, fruit, yogurt.

At restaurants: Many people find that mainstream restaurants taste better as well as being much less expensive than frou-frou joints. Also, an approach to prudent non-deprivation: Have just one piece of bread, your favorite but low-calorie entrée, and/or share a dessert.

Work

Choosing a career: Scan the index of the Occupational Outlook Handbook and/or my book Careers for Dummies. Read profiles of interest and, for any careers that still intrigue you, check out the resources listed at the end of the profile.

Landing the job: If you’re a good networker and cold-caller, use those skills to land a job. If not, create a solid yet honest resume and LinkedIn profile and answer well-suited ads explaining why you’re a great fit.

Starting a business: You boost your chances with a low-investment, low-status business—the competition tends to be weaker. My long-time favorite idea: gift carts (sports swag, holiday gifts, umbrellas, etc.) in high-rise lobbies.

Work-life balance? If your job is unalterably worse than your home life, emphasize the life part of work-life balance. If your work life is better than your home life, emphasize that.

Managing your time: Ever ask yourself: Should I do this? And if so, how can I be efficient? Avoid time sucks: too much TV, sports, unnecessary long trips, etc.

Managing your stress: Frequent short stretch-and-breathe breaks reduce stress more than frequent days-long vacations. Also, have perspective: How important is that really?

Running a meeting: Many meetings are unnecessary: Use email or Slack to send info and to solicit input. Meetings, always with a tight agenda sent in advance, are needed mainly for time-sensitive group input.

Writing: Clarity and concision above all.

Public speaking: No memorizing. No reading your talk. On an index card, simply list a few talking points with examples or anecdotes.

Money

Spending: Spending so you can have a middle-class lifestyle is often worth it, but not beyond that. For example, buy mainstream, quality brands: e.g., Toyota, Samsung, Sony, Whirlpool, Casio.

Education: Unless your child can get into Harvard or Stanford without sacrificing a decent high school life, s/he may s/he may be wise to live at home while attending a local community college. Not only is the cost dramatically lower, instruction and quality of life at home also tend, surprisingly, to be better, and it’s usually easier to transfer to a brand-name college as a junior than as a freshman. Doing that yields a brand name on the bachelor’s degree diploma. (Sorry, that’s much more than 25 words, but I couldn’t resist.)

Saving: The Blackrock LifePath and Vanguard All-in-One series of funds are widely recommended. Whatever you invest in, most people should first fund their tax-advantaged retirement plans: 401K, IRA, Roth IRA, 457.

Giving wisely: Give to organizations that serve people with high potential to benefit and to contribute. My favorite: high-achieving kids in poor schools. Though not tax-deductible, also give to high-potential individuals.

Recreation

Playing sports: Yes, try to do well but don’t throw your golf club. Try to win but not at all costs—Ethics first. Also, support teammates and opponents.

Learn to play music by ear: Start with the melody of "Mary Had a Little Lamb," trial-and-error. When you know that, occasionally add a harmony note. More advanced: Play along rudimentarily with your favorite recordings.

Health

Diet: Throw out any too-tempting high-calorie foods. Alcohol and weed boost appetite while reducing restraint. When hungry, rehearse: only moderate portions; eat only until not hungry, not until stuffed.

Exercise: Aim for moderation. For example, walking may well be better for you than running. Exercise a total of 30-45 minutes most days. Make it easier: For example, walk from home or work. Or tie dinner to pre-dinner exercise.

Substance abuse, including tobacco: Many people abuse out of boredom: Find healthy substitute activities. If your friends are abusers, should you make new friends?

The takeaway

So, might one or more of the above be worth a try?

I read this aloud on YouTube.

You can reach career and personal coach Dr. Marty Nemko at mnemko@comcast.net