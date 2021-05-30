Marty Nemko, How To Do Life: Tweaking a long-term relationship

If that’s your situation, you might experiment with this compromise: Each evening, each of you is entitled to one few-minute discussion of whatever, with the partner really listening, including asking clarifying questions. Of course, on a given day or even ongoing, either of you could opt to forgo their few minutes.

Money

Especially in tight times, many couples argue about money. Is it time for a sit-down about whether one or both of you needs to bring in more income? Or whether and how to cut spending? Or even to increase spending? Some couples that have diligently saved have gotten into the habit of excessive thriftiness. If so, maybe it’s time to loosen the purse strings.

A few ideas: take that long-forgone trip, make your backyard into a place you’d enjoy hanging out, or give more to a non-profit or to an individual you know who’d make good use of the money. While the latter isn’t tax-deductible, you get the good feeling of knowing that 100 percent of the money will do good.

Children

Couples’ arguments about kids are often rooted in their having different philosophies of parenting: Some are more laissez-faire; others more limit-setting.