Marty Nemko, How to do life: Waiting wisely: Coping with six common situations

Waiting can mean worrying, often to no advantage. Here are thoughts on six common situations in which we have to wait.

Waiting in line at a store

|f you're feeling impatient, might any of these help?

• Think of it as a welcome, brief break.

• Want to people-watch?

• Think about what you want to do after you leave.

• Use it as time to think about how to handle some issue.

• Listen to a podcast.

• Talk with the person in front or behind you.

Waiting for life to finally improve

Sometimes, you’ve done what you reasonably can to improve your life and it’s wise to let time do its thing. More often, it helps to try something, perhaps more of what you’ve been already doing, perhaps something new. What, if anything, should you do: Reach out to someone? Up your skill? Be kinder? More diligent? More responsible? Stop or reduce your substance use? Get a new outfit? Sometimes tweaking your outside can motivate your inside.

Waiting for medical test results