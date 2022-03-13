 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How To Do Life

Marty Nemko, How To Do Life: When you don’t feel like doing it

Marty Nemko

As we enter tax season, we may avoid hairy but necessary activities. Of course, that’s not limited to taxes. It's anything you'd find unpleasant, or the technical term, yucky.

Whatever you’re tempted to procrastinate about, one or more of these may help:

A toolkit: Invoke a value. Sometimes, it helps to remind yourself that doing the thing you want to avoid is consistent with your valuing responsibility to yourself, your partner, family, employer, or even society. Or perhaps you'd be more motivated by invoking a negative value such as fear of getting in trouble with your boss, spouse, or the IRS.

A time bit: Sometimes, all you need to get moving is to say, "OK, what’s my first one-second task?" Or if you’re more ambitious, “OK, I’ll work on the darn thing for five minutes.” Or if you’re really ambitious, there's the Pomodoro Technique: 20 minutes on, five minutes off, 20 minutes on, five minutes off, 20 minutes on, and so on. That's called a Pomodoro.

Set a timer: Rather than the one on your phone or watch, you might try one of those tomato-shaped timers after which the Pomodoro (tomato in Italian) technique is named. Why? It ticks, which can be motivating. Indeed, that’s what filmmakers do to keep you on edge: the ticking clock or time bomb.

A task bit: For some people, that’s more motivating than a time bit. For example, you might say, “I’m just going to enter my income into TurboTax and then I’ve done enough taxes for now.”

A tangible reward: What will motivate you? For example, “After this stint, I’ll text a friend.” Or get lunch. Or peruse the beautiful nighttime lights in downtown Napa.

A punishment: For example, “If I don’t complete my stint, I’ll flush a dollar down the toilet.”

Support: Sometimes, you can be motivated by fear of embarrassment or letting someone down. So might it help to make an arrangement with a friend? For example, each time you complete a stint or fail to do so on time, you’ll text that to him or her.

Chart: It often helps to see your task broken down into baby steps, charted visually. My clients have found it useful to draw a thermometer with the task’s milestones on the side. Every time you complete one, color it in. Keep your “thermometer” on your desk or wherever it will be most motivating.

Other (specify): Can you think of some other motivator?

The takeaway

Now review those tools. Are there any that might help you get through that yucky task?

You can reach Marty Nemko about this column or about career and personal coaching at mnemko@comcast.net.

