Grace Episcopal Church on Spring Street in St. Helena will host a Meditation Workshop from 2 to 3:45 p.m.on Sunday, Jan. 13.
Led by Judith Caldwell of Yountville and Fred Luskin from Stanford University, this contemplative gathering is free to all participants, and everyone is welcome.
They will focus on the benefits of contemplative meditation, and offer a few ways to quiet the mind and settle emotions to live with calmness and joy.
"Contemplative, meditative, silent prayer can be a powerful tool in deepening our spiritual development and connection to God," Caldwell said. "In taking the time to meditate, we stop 'doing,' and move into 'being,' which makes room for a deep peace that passes all understanding.”
Sign up in advance by calling the Grace Church office at 707-963-4157, or emailing office@grace-episcopal.org.
Caldwell will also lead a session "Connecting Meditation to Happiness," at the Yountville Community Center through its Golden Ticket Program for people 50 and older. Sessions will be on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. from Jan. 16-April 24.
As participants' meditation journeys continue, students will experience new insights and benefits of silent contemplation," Caldwell said. "Stillness, silence, and quiet time offers an opportunity to relax, let go, and move into peace, gratitude, and joy. The only thing to lose is stress, tension, worry, and fear. In meditation, unhappiness seems to dissolve, and we come to understand that an ill-feeling, which resides in us, can be released. For in reality, thoughts and feelings begin and end in the mind, which we can learn to recognize, release, and control through a mindful meditation practice."
The cost of Golden Ticket membership is $40 for Yountville residents and $75 for non-residents.