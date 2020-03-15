Morocco: More than a desert

We were greeted at our camp, Xaluca Luxe Bivouacs Bell Etoile, by dark-skinned Berbers in long white robes and turbans, drumming, singing and playing castanets. Once settled in our individual tents, which were carpeted and complete with shower, sink and toilet, we enjoyed dinner in the dining tent and more music and dancing. I cannot say the tent was warm at night. I guess the outside temperature was at the most 50 degrees and it was the same in the tent, but the heavy comforter on the bed locked in all body heat and it was plenty warm for sleeping.

The sun rose in the desert at 8 in the morning and we were soon off for our camel ride, which was rumored to last for hours. Our guide did us a favor and reduced it to about 45 minutes, which was plenty. The camels came equipped with handlebars and were tethered very close together. They behaved well, each one trying to nuzzle the rider in front of him. We rode the camels to a date farm, where we learned about the challenges of growing things in the salty desert soil and the method for producing dates, as this farm has only one male tree. Due to the decline of bees, the farmer pollinates hundreds of trees manually.