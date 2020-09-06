Music Festival for Brain Health goes virtual; A free, online symposium will include the question of resilience in troubled times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In January, One Mind At Work, the Napa Valley-based non-profit mental health non-profit, launched an a new project tracking emotional well being of working people. The goal was to provide “best practices” for employers to improve the work place. Little did they know they would also be creating a benchmark for measuring the toll that the coming months would take on Americans as the coronavirus exploded across the U.S.

With some 7 million people participating from employers including Pepsico, Levi Strauss, Walmart, Delta, UCLA and MetLife, One Mind at Work has tracked a 50% rise in anxiety and depression. Based on their work, women and members of Generation Z, people born after 1996, have been the most impacted by the coronavirus, beset by worries, in addition to the medical questions, about everything from home-schooling children to the safest way to get to work.

One Mind at Work is just one of the projects under the umbrella of One Mind. The organizations current work, including strategies for increasing resilience in challenging times are all part of the upcoming upcoming Music for Brain Health Festival on Sept. 12. The day-long event includes a free online symposium on mental health research with an opportunity to ask questions from leaders in the field.