Music Festival for Brain Health goes virtual; A free, online symposium will include the question of resilience in troubled times

In January, One Mind At Work, the Napa Valley-based non-profit mental health non-profit, launched an a new project tracking emotional well being of working people. The goal was to provide “best practices” for employers to improve the work place. Little did they know they would also be creating a benchmark for measuring the toll that the coming months would take on Americans as the coronavirus exploded across the U.S.
With some 7 million people participating from employers including Pepsico, Levi Strauss, Walmart, Delta, UCLA and MetLife, One Mind at Work has tracked a 50% rise in anxiety and depression. Based on their work, women and members of Generation Z, people born after 1996, have been the most impacted by the coronavirus, beset by worries, in addition to the medical questions, about everything from home-schooling children to the safest way to get to work.
One Mind at Work is just one of the projects under the umbrella of One Mind. The organizations current work, including strategies for increasing resilience in challenging times are all part of the upcoming upcoming Music for Brain Health Festival on Sept. 12. The day-long event includes a free online symposium on mental health research with an opportunity to ask questions from leaders in the field.
The annual Music for Brain Health Festival, now in its 26th year as a powerhouse fundraiser for mental health research, has also felt the impact of COVID-19, said Garen Staglin. He along with his wife, Shari, and their children, Brandon and Shannon, founded One Mind in 1996, after Brandon, then a student at Dartmouth, was diagnosed with schizophrenia.
The festival has since raised nearly half a billion dollars for the One Mind mission of research, education, treatment, and eliminating discrimination surrounding brain disorders.
Each year, the festival includes a public scientific symposium, followed by a premium wine-tasting, dinner, auction, and music from a top-name entertainer, at the Staglin’s Napa Valley winery.
Enter coronavirus, putting large-crowd events on hold around the world. Staglin said the One Mind group considered its options: cancel, postpone or — figure something else out.
They weighed the idea of canceling against “the generosity that drives the event,” said Staglin. Since its founding One Mind had garnered supporters around the world, including former U.S. Representative Patrick Kennedy of Massachusetts and actress Glenn Close.
“Everyone knows someone who has been affect by brain disorders,” Staglin said. “Everyone family has someone who has a challenge — it might be alcoholism, depression, post-traumatic stress.”
As they considered the forms the festival might take in the time of coronavirus, Staglin said they realized two important things: the power of people coming together for a cause, and the free symposium offered to the public.
The result is a hybrid, virtual and multi-city event that will unfold across the country on Sept. 12.
It will begin at 10 a.m., Pacific Time, with the free, virtual scientific symposium. In the past, the event has been limited to the first 500 people who sign up, with waiting lists for people wanting to hear and ask questions about One Mind’s mental health research.
“This year, online, it can be 5,000 instead of 500,” Staglin said. “People can still submit questions. Even if we can’t answer all of them in the three hours, we will get to them and respond, after the festival.”
The keynote speakers for the symposium are Dr. Victor Dzau, president of the National Academy of Medicine, and Dr. Michelle Craske, director of the UCLA Anxiety and Depression Research Center, in addition to the 2020 Rising Star awardees whose work is supported by One Mind.
After the symposium, there will be dinner at Wine & Jazz Supper Clubs across the country.
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouses and Mastro’s Steakhouses, because of their long association with Stalin Family Vineyard wines, will be hosting dinners in private dining rooms at Double Eagle Steakhouses in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York Orlando, Philadelphia, Plano, San Diego, and Washington, D.C.. In addition, Mastro’s Steakhouses in Beverly Hills, Chicago, Newport Beach and San Francisco will host dinners.
Chef Ariel Fox, winner of “Hell’s Kitchen” television show has devised a four-course meal to be paired with Staglin wines.
For those who are not ready to go out, Staglin added, the restaurants are offering a take-home version of the meal.
Each private dining room has a big-screen television so that while the usual auction won’t take place, diners will be able to participate in a fund-a-need to support Heroes Health, a new program to promote the mental health and wellness of front-line COVID-19 workers. Conducting it will be family and brain health expert, Sam McLean, M.D., MPH, who is director of the new program.
And there will be music.
“Once we had decided on the Jazz and Supper clubs, we had to find the right musician,” Staglin said. This turned out to be Arturo Sandoval, 10-time Grammy award winner, and protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie. Sandoval will perform with an ensemble from his home, at 5 p.m. Pacific time.
There are options for donors to sign up for the entire dinner and music package, or the take-out dinner and music, or the concert alone. The limited seating Wine & Jazz ‘Supper Club’ Dinner at Del Frisco’s or Mastro’s is a $2,500 per person; the Supper Club Take-Out Meal Kit for Two’ is a $2,000 donation, and access to the Wine & Jazz Concert Virtual Stream is a $1,000 donation. Admission to the symposium-only is free with prior registration.
To reserve a spot at the dinner, concert or symposium, visit www.music-festival.org and click the yellow register link.
“While we can’t gather together on the same scale that we have over the past 25 years, we can stay connected, learn about the latest in brain health research, and enjoy great wine, food and music together virtually this year,” Staglin said. “Brain health remains an even more important and critical issue in the stressful times created by COVID-19. We are committed, with your generosity and support, to continue the dialogue, facilitate partnerships, and raise money and awareness. Together we will find the causes and cures for brain illness.”
For more information, call Cindy Dyar at (707) 963-4038 or email cindy.dyar@onemind.org, or visit music-festival.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!