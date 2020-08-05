Napa County Class of 2020: Jesse Cole and the art of welding

“We had to figure out a lot of things on our own, and we had to work together," he said. "If we weren’t working together it wouldn’t work. It's helped with public speaking and becoming your own person -- becoming a leader and developing into an adult. It honestly feels like a family.”

Outside of FFA, Cole’s favorite subject was U.S. history. He said he thinks that history may be one of the most important things for people to know because, “it’s very important to know where we came from as a people and what happened in the past, and how we got here today. Like they say, if you don’t know history, you’re bound to repeat it.”

His favorite book in high school was a memoir by Siegfried Knappe titled “Soldat: Reflections of a German Soldier, 1936-1949” about Knappe’s time in the German army during World War II. The book wasn’t assigned in high school. He found it in a bookstore, started reading it and was hooked. He liked it because “it was an insight into Germany’s side, which is interesting because you always only hear America’s side. It was pretty terrible, but it was something to learn from. It gave you another view on it. It really kind’ve opened your eyes to how horrendous it was back then.”