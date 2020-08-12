Napa County Class of 2020: Stefhanie Rios, the science and art of animal husbandry

Editor's note: John Henry Martin has been profiling outstanding students from the Class of 2020 throughout the valley.
Senior Quote: “Have pride in how far you have come and have faith in how far you can go.”
For Stefhany Rios, involvement in Future Farmers of America (FFA) has given her the chance to grow. She came from a smaller middle school to St. Helena High School and didn’t know a lot of people. But her time in FFA helped her through that.
The art of animal husbandry is a central aspect of the FFA experience and Rios has done so all four years of high school. She takes particular pleasure in naming her animals. Her hogs her freshman year were “Jazz” and “Chance.” Sophomore year she had a steer named “Coco.” Junior year she had two: a hog named “Wilbur” and a steer named “Otis” and her senior year her steer was named “Ollie.”
The livestock projects have taught Rios many things. First is patience because, “working with animals is not the same as working with humans.” The maturation of an animal simply takes time and can’t be rushed. Also, despite her full schedule of classes at St. Helena High School, she also had to make time to work her animals daily, which forced her to manage her time wisely.
Her senior year, she took two agriculture classes - Agriculture Leadership and Agriculture Systems. In the leadership class, she and her classmates met on Wednesday nights and thought of ways to enhance the FFA chapter and the agriculture program. They organized meetings and activities, advertised with self-designed posters, and practiced for the yearly sectional and state FFA competitions.
Rios’ event was the job interview, at which she placed sixth in the sectional competition. But her and her team got the gold in the Closing Ceremonies competition.
The job interview event, Rios said, was incredibly helpful because she has used those skills in real life. But also, as an officer in FFA, there were many times where she had to speak publicly in front of her colleagues as well as people she didn’t know. This experience helped her with her self confidence and her ability to articulate her thoughts under pressure.
Her senior project in her Agriculture Systems class was a scientific study of the effect the protein content of a particular type of chicken feed had on egg quality. She first identified two different types of feed that had established protein content. Then she fed them to the same chickens over a period of time and would analyze the eggs they produced by weighing the whole egg, then measuring separately the album or white, yolk and shell.
While the results were not statistically significant -- the average difference came to 0.8 grams -- the experience of conducting the experiment was invaluable because it showed her how to objectively collect and analyze data.
As it turns out, analyzing data is something she learned how to do in her favorite class: statistics. She liked it because there was a deeper meaning to what you were doing, unlike math, which is more straightforward. Though with statistics, there are particular equations you can use to get particular answers. The key is in knowing which ones will give you the best answer. But it was a big lesson when her teacher showed her that the outcome will be different based on the statistical method used.
She is now skeptical of political polls because she knows what statisticians can do to influence their outcomes.
Her favorite book in high school was “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer, about a young man named Christopher McCandless who gives away all of his money after college and hitchhikes to Alaska to live off the land. She enjoyed putting herself in McCandless’ shoes and seeing if she would do the same thing. And, she enjoyed the lively classroom discussion that came from the book.
Rios will be attending UC Davis and majoring in Agricultural and Environmental Education. This summer she has been working at Usibelli Vineyards doing cluster counts and monitoring the size of the crop.
In reflecting on her generation, she said, “Our generation gets somewhat criticized because we’re known as the technology kids and we’re all on our phones and stuff, but I think that has turned into an advantage for us because we’ve helped spread the word about different events and as to what’s going on around the world and I think we’re all better for it.”
Finally she addressed the unusual spelling of her name. It was supposed to be “Stephany” but her father spelled it wrong on her birth certificate. “English is not his first language. It used to bother me, but I really like it now.”
