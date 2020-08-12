Napa County Class of 2020: Stefhanie Rios, the science and art of animal husbandry

Rios’ event was the job interview, at which she placed sixth in the sectional competition. But her and her team got the gold in the Closing Ceremonies competition.

The job interview event, Rios said, was incredibly helpful because she has used those skills in real life. But also, as an officer in FFA, there were many times where she had to speak publicly in front of her colleagues as well as people she didn’t know. This experience helped her with her self confidence and her ability to articulate her thoughts under pressure.

Her senior project in her Agriculture Systems class was a scientific study of the effect the protein content of a particular type of chicken feed had on egg quality. She first identified two different types of feed that had established protein content. Then she fed them to the same chickens over a period of time and would analyze the eggs they produced by weighing the whole egg, then measuring separately the album or white, yolk and shell.

While the results were not statistically significant -- the average difference came to 0.8 grams -- the experience of conducting the experiment was invaluable because it showed her how to objectively collect and analyze data.