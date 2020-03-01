Napa County Community Bulletin Board

Sing Napa ValleySing Napa Valley is an auditioned, inter-generational chorus that rehearses on Mondays at 7 p.m. To inquire about auditions, call 707-255-4662. Info, singnapavalley.org.

Napa Cribbage ClubPlay nine games against nine different opponents during Napa Cribbage Club meetings every Tuesday from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Napa Moose Lodge, 3275 Browns Valley Road, Napa. Info, mlr94549@yahoo.com; 510-504 6905; centurypeggers.wordpress.com.

Support Groups

LGBT Seniors Discussion GroupLGBTQ Connection Napa hosts a group for LGBT seniors on the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. There are no strict age qualifications. Free. Info, ian@lgbtqconnection.org; 583-2330.

Lupus Support GroupThis ongoing monthly support group – meant for those diagnosed with Lupus – meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Wellness Center, Conference Room 2 on second floor, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. The group meetings provide education and support and are open to the public at no charge. Info, 226-9838 or bethe11@mac.com.