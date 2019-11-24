To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Holiday Giving
CHP Toy DriveCalifornia Highway Patrol hosts a toy drive at Foster Freeze, 1195 W. Imola Ave, Napa, on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Toys will be distributed to children in need in Napa County.
Napa Elks Food DriveThe Napa Elks host a food drive now through Monday, Dec. 9. Nonperishable food items may be dropped off in the food collection box at the Elks Lodge lobby, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Dontations will be delivered to the Crosswalk Church Food Pantry in Napa.
Napa Elks Toy DriveThe Napa Elks are hosting a toy drive now through Dec. 9. There is a small tree set up in the Elks Lodge lobby, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Each ornament has a child’s age and gender. Participants are asked to choose an ornament and purchase a new toy. Unwrapped toys must be delivered to the Lodge by Dec. 9. CHP will help distribute the toys to children in the Napa area.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa Valley Photographic SocietyNapa Valley Photographic Society meets on the fourth Monday of the month (excluding May and December) at the American Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Wesley Low will be the guest presenter at the Nov. 25 meeting. He will be giving a presentation on blending techniques. Critique theme: Nature’s Landscapes. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
Native Daughters of the Golden West EshcolNative Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets on the first Monday of the month at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:45. Info, 255-5673.
Napa Business AdvantageNapa Business Advantage meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at The Gasser Building Conference Room, 433 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Info, napabusinessadvantage.com.
Napa County Taxpayers AssociationThe Napa County Taxpayers Association meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Barwick Law Firm, 2005 Delpha Drive, Napa, at 5:30 p.m. Info, 227-2812.
Lilac Branch of Children’s HospitalThe Napa/Solano Lilac Branch of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at Chardonnay Golf Club, 255 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon. The group raises funds to support programs that benefit the health and well-being of children. Info: lilacbranchch@aol.com; lilacbranch.org.
American Legion Post 113Napa’s American Legion Post 113 meets on the first Wednesday of the month at Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security and continued devotion to our fellow servicemembers and veterans. All U.S. military veterans welcome. Info, napalegion.org; 707-252-0837.
Napa Valley Bonsai ClubJoin the Napa Valley Bonsai Club for demonstrations, programs and instructional workshops on the first Saturday of the month (excluding holidays), from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, nvbonsai.org.
Napa Valley QuiltersNapa Valley Quilters meet on the second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, napavalleyquilters.org; 592-3515.
Support Groups
Mental Health Family Support GroupFor families and friends of individuals with mental illness, this group meets on the first Monday of the month from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Napa County Office of Comprehensive Services for Older Adults, 650 Imperial Way, Room 202, Napa. No sign-ups required; drop-ins welcome. Info, 253-4046.
LGBT Seniors Discussion GroupLGBTQ Connection Napa hosts a group for LGBT seniors on the first Tuesday of the month at 10:15 a.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. There are no strict age qualifications. Free. Info, ian@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Lupus Support GroupThis ongoing monthly support group – meant for those diagnosed with Lupus – meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Wellness Center, Conference Room 2 on second floor, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. The group meetings provide education and support and are open to the public at no charge. Info, 226-9838 or bethe11@mac.com.
Talking CircleSuscol Intertribal Council hosts a talking circle from 6-7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at its office located at 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 215, in Napa. A talking circle is a support group for a healthy lifestyle through cultural sharing. This is an opportunity to share and release stressful moments. The talking circle is facilitated by Sal Garcia Pinola. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561; lidia@suscolcouncil.org.
Rainbow Room
LGBTQ Connection brings together LGBTQ youth and friends in Calistoga for a social gathering on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 2-3:30 p.m. at Calistoga Jr/Sr High School, 1608 Lake St., Calistoga. Free. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support GroupThe Pacific Chapter of the Neuropathy Association meets in a group support environment to discuss the latest information available to address the pain and discomfort associated with peripheral neuropathy on the first Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 257-2343.
Caregivers of Persons with Memory LossThis support group for family caregivers of persons with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias meets on the first and third Thursday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. at Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Attitudes for Health and HealingSupport group explores healing attitudes as a result of illness, loss, needed support, financial fears, relationship issues and other life challenges on the first and third Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Info, 815-1557; 328-9916.
Transcend NapaLGBTQConnection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts a free social gathering and support group for transgender, gender non-conforming, and gender fabulous folks of all ages, hosted by trans leaders from the local community, on the first Friday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org;251-9432.
OCD Support GroupThis group is for friends and family members of those who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. The group meets on the first Saturday of the month at 5 Financial Plaza, Suite 228, Napa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The group offers support, friendship and nonjudgmental conversation. Info, 280-8009; napaocd@gmail.com.
Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease GroupThe Napa Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease Group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa, to discuss issues regarding living with Parkinson’s disease from 3-5 p.m. Although not exclusively young onset – anyone may attend and bring their family or support people – the group focuses on staying active and living well with Parkinson’s disease. Note that the December meeting will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8 so as not to conflict with the holidays. Info, 266-6156; 738-2366.
Health and
Wellness
Senior Meditation GroupMaster meditation teacher James Keolker hosts a special Winter Solstice meditation class with Himalyan singing bowls on Friday, Dec. 20, at 9:30 a.m. at the Magnolia Room, 1299 Pine St., St. Helena. All skill levels welcome. The class is free to seniors but reservations are required. Info, 963-8555.
Volunteer
Napa Valley Threshold ChoirThe Napa Valley Threshold Choir, which sings for those who are ill, dying or in chronic pain, is recruiting members for 2020. Women with sweet, soft, lullaby voices who can sing on key are invited to consider becoming a bedside singer. Rehearsals are held on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. beginning early next year. Those interested in volunteering may contact program director Sudie Pollock at 326-6436 for more details.
Wine Country Animal LoversWine Country Animal Lovers is a grassroots, volunteer-run animal rescue group that partners with local shelters to save the lives of homeless animals. From fostering to attending adoption events or photographing pets, there is a way for everyone to participate. Info, WineCountryAnimalLovers.org; 800-5058.
Share the CareShare the Care seeks volunteers to build relationships with lonely, isolated people of all ages who are chronically ill, aged or frail and need a touchstone friendship over time. Volunteers must be willing to commit to at least 10 hours a month. Share the Care needs volunteers who have caring hearts and want to make a difference. Volunteers take people shopping or to the movies, read to them, cook meals, pack boxes, care for pets and so on. Info, 492-3198; sharethecarenv@gmail.com; napavalleysharethecare.com.
Napa American Cancer Society Discovery StoreVolunteers are needed for a variety of roles at the Napa American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, a quality resale store located at 1380 Trancas St. in Napa. Opportunities include: cashiers, customer service, sorters, and pricers. No experience necessary. Schedules are flexible and training will be provided. The shop’s proceeds fund the American Cancer Society. Info, call Bonnie at 224-4398.
Rianda House Senior Activity CenterVolunteers needed to help out at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena. Opportunities include greeter, lunch/brunch server, garden crew, resource librarian, community outreach ambassador and arts/lecture ambassador. Info, 963-8555; mary@rinadahouse.org.
Napa Salvation ArmyThe Napa Salvation Army is looking for new advisory board members to provide guidance for the many activities performed by the local Salvation Army officers and staff, including the daily lunch program, the community Thanksgiving meal, Christmas gifts for local kids in need, hot meal service from Mobile Canteen, and more. The advisory board meets once a month. Info, 363-4895 (ask for Pat); kevin.hanson@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Collabria HospiceCollabria Hospice offers patient-centered care and community resources for those facing the transitions of aging, chroinic illness or the end of life. Its programs rely on dedicated, compassionate volunteers to assist with a variety of support services. Info, 254-4172; ahouse@nvhads.org.
American Red CrossAs an American Red Cross volunteer, you will teach preparedness classes, respond to disasters locally, and help to build chapter readiness by developing community partnerships. Info, 438-7062; Eva.Marquez@redcross.org.
Paws for HealingDo you have a friendly, happy, healthy dog who loves people? Paws for Healing, a nonprofit organization that trains you to become a volunteer with your canine, visits hospitals, assisted living facilities, libraries and simply makes other people smile with canine visits. Info, 258-3486; PawsForHealing.org.
Big Brothers Big SistersFor a few hours, a couple times a month, you can give a child the invaluable gift of your friendship. By simply changing their perspective of what the world can offer, you can literally start changing their lives. Info, 707-258-6346; triveracalderon@bbbsnorthbay.org
Napa CASA, A Voice for ChildrenNapa Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are trained community volunteers who work with children in the foster care system. CASA volunteers provide advocacy, support and mentorship for children up to age 18. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, undergo a thorough background and screening process, and complete approximately 36 hours of training. Info, 707-257-CASA; casa@napacasa.org.
Cornerstone Assisted Riding and EquitherapyTrain to be a volunteer therapeutic horse handler, leader or sidewalker. CARE provides equine-assisted activities for children and adults. Info, help@carebayarea.org or 888-922-7366.