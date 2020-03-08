Napa County Community Bulletin Board

To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
California Retired Teacher’s AssociationCalifornia Retired Teacher’s Association meets Tuesday, March 17, at the Elk’s Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. CalRTA NV is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships for local educators, supports the Teacher Resource Center, and works diligently to protect pensions and the rights of retired teachers. Invite another teacher to join you and mail your lunch fee soon. Email deemcfarlnad51@yahoo.com with questions.
Napa-Solano Audubon SocietyThe Napa-Solano Audobon Society meets on Thursday, March 12, at the Fairfield/ Cordelia Library, 5050 Business Center Drive, Fairfield, at 7 p.m. The March presentation is “Birding in Northern Costa Rica.” Photos of birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians from this trip will convince you that Costa Rica is a wonderful country to explore. Free admission. Info, napasolanoaudubon.com.
Napa Valley Dog Training ClubNapa Valley Dog Training Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
Napa Women’s ClubNapa Women’s Club – a nonprofit service club for women to meet new friends, listen to guest speakers and support opportunities to better the community – meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., at the Napa Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Info, 226-7763; napawomensclub.com.
Sons in Retirement #149Sons in Retirement meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Sons in Retirement (SIRs) is for retired or semi-retired men who would like to have lunch once a month and hear guest speakers on a variety of topics. Branch #149 also offers activities such as golf, bowling, bocce, wine tasting, dinners, bicycling and walks. Some activities are coed. Info, sirinc2.org/branch/65.
Napa Valley WritersNapa Valley Writers embraces all genres, writing styles and related professions, providing networking, leadership and support through workshops, special events and open-mic readings. The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists Church Sanctuary, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Admission is $8; $5 for California Writers Club members. Info, napavalleywriters.net; info.napavalleywriters@gmail.com.
Active 20-30 Club of NapaThe Active 20-30 Club of Napa #57 is a service group of 20- and 30-somethings with a passion for improving the lives of underprivileged and disadvantaged youth in Napa County. Napa 20-30 meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at a local Napa restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Info, napaactive2030.org; membership@napaactive2030.org
Napa Valley NeedlersNapa Valley Needlers and Handweavers meet on the second Thursday of the month at 10:45 a.m. at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Bring a project to work on. Info, 255-1907; 255-1800.
Napa Valley Republican WomenNapa Valley Republican Women Federated meets on the second Thursday of the month (excluding July and August) at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave.,Napa, for a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. March’s meeting features guest speaker Brad Dacu, of the Pacific Justitute Institute. Info, rsvprepwomen@gmail.com; napavalleyrwf.org; 255-5613.
Soroptimist International of NapaSoroptimist International of Napa, a women’s service club helping women and girls locally and internationally, meets on the second and third Tuesday of the month at Embassy Suites, 1075 California Blvd ., Napa, for lunch at noon; and on the fourth Tuesday of the month for an evening meeting (location may vary) at 5:30 p.m. Info, soroptimistnapa.org; 253-4328; sinapa@soroptimist.net.
Napa Valley Orchid SocietyThe Napa Valley Orchid Society meets on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. Info, nv-os.org; info@nv-os.org.
Napa Valley QuiltersNapa Valley Quilters meet on the second Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, napavalleyquilters.org; 592-3515; 255-1800.
Support Groups
Low Vision Support GroupEarle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, earlebaum.org; 707-523-3222.
Q*YouthLGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., offers a place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning youth (ages 16-24) and straight friends come together for fun, games, snacks, and activism on the second Wednesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Widowed Seniors Social ClubThe Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 8 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
Depression Bipolar Support AllianceDepression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at OLE Health (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.com; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Alcoholics AnonymousAlcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. Come to the “Beginner’s Meeting” Mondays at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa, at 5:45 p.m. Info, aanapa.org.3
LGBTQ CounselingLGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Overeaters AnonymousOvereaters Anonymous hosts a Big Book and Step Study meeting every Tuesday at the Crosswalk Church Heritage Room, 2590 First St., Napa, from 6-7 p.m. Info, 773-315-0073; oa.org.
Food Addicts in Recovery AnonymousAre you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 7027- 299-7091; foodaddicts.org.
Breastfeeding Support GroupBreastfeeding Support Group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Queen Of The Valley Medical Center Community Outreach Department, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. The group is facilitated by Lactation Consultants. Drop in; no registration is required. Info, 252-4411.
Grief Support Group for AdultsCollabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, offers a drop-in grief support group for adults each Thursday at 4 p.m. Info, 258-9080.
TOPS South NapaTake Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) South Napa meets at the Meadows, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, from 8:45-9:15 a.m. on Fridays. Info, tops.org; melanieoberting@yahoo.com; 707-287-6449.
Overeaters AnonymousOvereaters Anonymous meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from compulsive eating. Info, 255-5524.
Health and Wellness
Senior Meditation GroupMaster meditation teacher James Keolker leads the class “Packing Your Meditation Toolbox” — discussing various ways to meditate on Friday, March 13, at Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 9:30 am. Open to seniors new to meditation as well as those more experienced. Class is free but reservations are required. Info, 707-963-8555.
Living Well with Parkinson’sCollabria Care hosts a series of practical workshops for those with Parkinson’s disease, their caretakers, families, and friends at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., on Wednesdays, beginning April 8. Meetings will be held from 1-3 p.m. Free admission. Topics include: strategies to reduce common movement disorders (April 8); techniques to help you stay positive (April 15); identifying and relieving sleep disturbances (April 22); addressing nutritional concerns (April 29); and optimizing your brain health (May 6). Free admission. Info, collabriacare.org/living-well-with-parkinsons-3; 707-258-9087; lduenas@collabriacare.org.
LUNCH & LEARNCollabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, hosts a series of five Lunch & Learn workshops on Wednesdays from noon-2 p.m., beginning April 1. Workshops are for care partners with loved ones who have moderate to advanced Alzheimer’s disease, or related dementia. Topics include Dementia 101 (April 1); Gems Approach (April 8); Learning to Speak Alzheimer’s (April 15); Understanding & Managing Challenging Behaviors (April 22); and Self-Care for the Care Partner (April 29). Free admission; lunch provided. Registration required. Info, 707-258-9087, ext. 272; lduenas@collabriacare.org.
Classes/Workshops
Northgate UAttention Northgate Christian Fellowship parishioners living in Napa County. Beginning March 15, the church will be hosting Northgate U classes at 2201 Lake Herman Road in Benicia Weekly class sessions range from 4 weeks to 13 weeks and from 1-2 hours per session. Classes for singles are: “5 Love Languages for Singles” and “Single & Parenting”. Other classes include: “Married for Good,” “DivorceCare,” “Family Caregiver,” and “GriefShare.” Cost is from $20-$25. Enroll online at thisis.church/benicia/northgateu or by calling the church office at 707-747-5855.
Volunteer
Garden WorkdaysThe di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art seeks volunteers for general upkeep and maintenance of several gardens on the property, located at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Gardening takes place on Wednesdays (now through March 25) from 8 a.m.-noon. Volunteers can expect to help with pruning, weeding cleaning up a variety of plants and trees. All volunteers will receive a two-person di Rosa gift pass for each day they volunteer. Volunteers must sign up for a shift the Monday prior to the desired work day. RSVP to education@dirosaart.org; 707-226-5991, ext. 24. Info, dirosaart.org.
Napa Salvation ArmyThe Napa Salvation Army is looking for new advisory board members to provide guidance for the many activities performed by the local Salvation Army officers and staff, including the daily lunch program, the community Thanksgiving meal, Christmas gifts for local kids in need, hot meal service from Mobile Canteen, and more. The advisory board meets once a month. Info, 363-4895 (ask for Pat); kevin.hanson@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Collabria HospiceCollabria Hospice offers patient-centered care and community resources for those facing the transitions of aging, chroinic illness or the end of life. Its programs rely on dedicated, compassionate volunteers to assist with a variety of support services. Info, 254-4172; ahouse@nvhads.org.
American Red CrossAs an American Red Cross volunteer, you will teach preparedness classes, respond to disasters locally, and help to build chapter readiness by developing community partnerships. Info, 438-7062; Eva.Marquez@redcross.org.
Paws for HealingDo you have a friendly, happy, healthy dog who loves people? Paws for Healing, a nonprofit organization that trains you to become a volunteer with your canine, visits hospitals, assisted living facilities, libraries and simply makes other people smile with canine visits. Info, 258-3486; PawsForHealing.org.