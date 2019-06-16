Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Reunions
Vintage High School Class of 1989
The Vintage High School Class of 1989 hosts its 30th high school reunion on Saturday, June 29, at the Napa General Store, 540 Main St., Suite 100, Napa, from 6-9 p.m. Learn what your classmates have been up to and reconnect with those friends you’ve lost touch with. Enjoy appetizers, desserts and unlimited wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Admission is $77. Info, https://vintage89.ticketbud.com/30th-reunion.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa Ladies Golf Club
Looking for a new group of women to golf with? Napa Ladies Golf Club meets Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. at Napa Golf Course, 2295 Streblow Drive, Napa. Contact club captain Kim Cappelle at kim@kimcappelle.com for more details.
Soroptimist International Calistoga
Soroptimist International Calistoga meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and the second Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (September-June) at Mount Saint Helena Golf Course (Tucker Room), 2025 Grant St., Calistoga. Info, sicalistoga.org; sicalistoga@soroptimist.net.
Napa Valley Genealogy Society
The Napa Valley Genealogy Society meets monthly on the third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Napa Valley Genealogy Library, 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa. Info, napavalleygenealogy.org; 252-2252.
Calistoga Lions Club
The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., in Calistoga. Info, 942-6400.
Calistoga Garden Club
The Calistoga Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. Newcomers welcome. Info, 942-6063; 942-6768.
Napa Valley Photographic Society
Napa Valley Photographic Society meets on the fourth Monday of the month (excluding May and December) at the American Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, at 6:45 p.m. June’s annual Business Meeting will include annual reports, proposed operating budget for next year, a vote on by laws membership dues renewal terms, election of officers of the board, and discussion of the upcoming 2019 Annual Exhibition in October. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 6-8 p.m. at the Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Gatherings include socializing, hors d’oeuvres and wine. No meetings in November or December. Info, napawomensclub.com; 226-7763.
American Canyon Kiwanis
American Canyon Kiwanis meets on the fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 3600 Broadway St., American Canyon. Info, amcankiwanis.org.
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Olive Tree Inn, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. Social begins at 5 p.m.; dinner is at 6. For information and reservations, call 257-6204 or 227-8639.
Napa Sunrise Rotary
Napa Sunrise Rotary meets Thursdays at the Silverado Country Club, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, at 7 a.m. Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united to provide humanitarian services and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Info, napasunriserotary.net.
Kiwanis Club of Napa
Kiwanis Club of Napa’s meets Thursdays at noon at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, KiwanisClubOfNapa.org.
LeTip of Napa
Make new business connections when LeTip of Napa meets on Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Archer Hotel, 1230 First St., Napa. Info, letipnapa.com.
Calistoga Rotary Club
Calistoga Rotary Club meets at noon every Thursday in the Tucker Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 2025 Grant St, Calistoga. Info, calistogarotary.org.
Old Goats
The men’s discussion group Old Goats meets Fridays at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Info, 255-1800.
Calistoga Camera Club
The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. #1, Calistoga. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
A Course in Miracles
A Course in Miracles, a self-study spiritual group, meets on Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. at Napa Valley Center For Spiritual Living, 1249 Coombs St., Napa. Info, 224-7515.
Napa Cribbage Club
Play nine games against nine different opponents during Napa Cribbage Club meetings every Tuesday from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Napa Moose Lodge, 3275 Browns Valley Road, Napa. Info, dennym29@gmail.com; 224-2345.
Soroptimist International of St. Helena
Soroptimist Internationalof St. Helena inspires action and creates opportunities to transform the lives of women and girls through a global network of members and international partnerships. For meeting information, visit sisthelena.org.
Alliance Francaise
The Napa chapter of this international French club welcomes all who are interested in the French language and culture. The club hosts screening of French films and other social and cultural events. You don’t need to be a fluent speaker to join the fun. Info, 688-9110; afnapa.com.
Support Groups
Learning to Live with Loss
Collarbia Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, hosts an eight-week grief support group, facilitated by Janeen Fabulae, LMFT, for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group meets Mondays, beginning July 15, from 3-4:40 p.m. Collabria Care provides a safe environment where you can share your feelings and experiences in a supportive group setting. This is a free community service, but registration is required. Info, jfabulae@collabriacare.org; 258-9080.
LGBTQ Counseling
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous hosts a Big Book and Step Study meeting every Tuesday at the Crosswalk Church Heritage Room, 2590 First St., Napa, from 6-7 p.m. Info, 252-8743.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 254-7699; foodaddicts.org.
Breastfeeding Support Group
Breastfeeding Support Group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Queen Of The Valley Medical Center Community Outreach Department, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. The group is facilitated by Lactation Consultants. Drop in; no registration is required. Info, 252-4411.
Grief Support Group for Adults
Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, offers a drop-in grief support group for adults each Thursday at 4 p.m. Info, 258-9080.
Attitudes for Health and Healing
Support group explores healing attitudes as a result of illness, loss, needed support, financial fears, relationship issues and other life challenges each Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Info, 815-1557; 815-1108.
Co-Dependents Anonymous
Co-Dependents Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. The group meets Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Napa County Health and Human Services, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. Info, 225-5455; karenkayoneill@gmail.com.
Mamasté Mommy Meet-up
Napa Moms co-directors Jennifer Hampton and Crystal McAuley hosts the free, drop-in peer support group Mamasté Mommy Meet-up on Fridays from 10-11:45 a.m. at the at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. Searching to find your footing after having a baby or multiples? This group is for expecting moms and new moms with children under 1 year (pre-walkers). Info, moxienapa.com/community.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from compulsive eating. Info, 255-5524.