Clubs/Meetings
Napa High Alumni AssociationNapa High Alumni Association meets at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 3:30 p.m. This meeting’s guests include the 2019 Napa High scholarship winners. A Napa High representative will also stop by to preview the upcoming school year. All are welcome. Info, 695-7321.
Native Daughters of the Golden West EshcolNative Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets on the first Monday of the month at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:45. Info, 255-5673.
Napa Business AdvantageNapa Business Advantage meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at The Gasser Building Conference Room, 433 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Info, napabusinessadvantage.com.
Napa County Taxpayers AssociationThe Napa County Taxpayers Association meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Barwick Law Firm, 2005 Delpha Drive, Napa, at 5:30 p.m. Info, 227-2812.
Lilac Branch of Children’s HospitalThe Napa/Solano Lilac Branch of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at Chardonnay Golf Club, 255 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon. The group raises funds to support programs that benefit the health and well-being of children. Info: lilacbranchch@aol.com; lilacbranch.org.
Napa Valley Dog Training ClubNapa Valley Dog Training Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
Support GroupsLearning to Live with LossCollarbia Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, hosts an eight-week grief support group, facilitated by Janeen Fabulae, LMFT, for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group meets Mondays, beginning Aug. 5, from 1-3 p.m. Collabria Care provides a safe environment where you can share your feelings and experiences in a supportive group setting. This is a free community service, but registration is required. Info, jfabulae@collabriacare.org; 258-9080.
Mental Health Family Support GroupFor families and friends of individuals with mental illness, this group meets on the first Monday of the month from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Napa County Office of Comprehensive Services for Older Adults, 650 Imperial Way, Room 202, Napa. No sign-ups required; drop-ins welcome. Info, 253-4046.
LGBT Seniors Discussion GroupLGBTQ Connection Napa hosts a group for LGBT seniors on the first Tuesday of the month at 10:15 a.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. There are no strict age qualifications. Free. Info, ian@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Lupus Support GroupThis ongoing monthly support group – meant for those diagnosed with Lupus – meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Wellness Center, Conference Room 2 on second floor, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. The group meetings provide education and support and are open to the public at no charge. Info, 226-9838 or bethe11@mac.com.
Talking CircleSuscol Intertribal Council hosts a talking circle from 6-7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at its office located at 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 215, in Napa. A talking circle is a support group for a healthy lifestyle through cultural sharing. This is an opportunity to share and release stressful moments. The talking circle is facilitated by Sal Garcia Pinola. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561; lidia@suscolcouncil.org.
Rainbow RoomLGBTQ Connection brings together LGBTQ youth and friends in Calistoga for a social gathering on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 2-3:30 p.m. at Calistoga Jr/Sr High School, 1608 Lake St., Calistoga. Free. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support GroupThe Pacific Chapter of the Neuropathy Association meets in a group support environment to discuss the latest information available to address the pain and discomfort associated with peripheral neuropathy on the first Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 257-2343.
Caregivers of Persons with Memory LossThis support group for family caregivers of persons with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias meets on the first and third Thursday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. at Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Transcend NapaLGBTQConnection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts a free social gathering and support group for transgender, gender non-conforming, and gender fabulous folks of all ages, hosted by trans leaders from the local community, on the first Friday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org;251-9432.
OCD Support GroupThis group is for friends and family members of those who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. The group meets on the first Saturday of the month at 5 Financial Plaza, Suite 228, Napa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The group offers support, friendship and nonjudgmental conversation. Info, 280-8009; napaocd@gmail.com.
Low Vision Support GroupEarle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, earlebaum.org ; 707-523-3222.
Depression Bipolar Support AllianceDepression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at Clinic Ole (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for high-functioning individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.com; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Reunions
Napa High Class of 1969The Napa High Class of 1969 hosts its 50th reunion at the Chardonnay Golf Club, 2555 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon, on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-11 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit NapaHighClassOf1969.org.
Vintage High Class of 1994The Vintage High Class of 1994 hosts its 25th reunion at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa, on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $75; $125 for couples — now through Aug. 26. After that, prices increase to $80; $145 for couples. For tickets, visit bluenotenapa.com. For updates, join the “Vintage High School Alumni 1994” Facebook group.
Classes/Workshops
Triple PThe Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Triple P parenting classes on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon, through Aug. 31. Want to feel more successful as a parent and get ideas and strategies to help build a healthy family? Child care will be provided. Call 253-4283 for more information.
Volunteer
Paws for HealingDo you have a friendly, happy, healthy dog who loves people? Paws for Healing, a nonprofit organization that trains you to become a volunteer with your canine, visits hospitals, assisted living facilities, libraries and simply makes other people smile with canine visits. Info, 258-3486; PawsForHealing.org.
Big Brothers Big SistersFor a few hours, a couple times a month, you can give a child the invaluable gift of your friendship. By simply changing their perspective of what the world can offer, you can literally start changing their lives. Info, 707-258-6346; triveracalderon@bbbsnorthbay.org
Napa CASA, A Voice for ChildrenNapa Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are trained community volunteers who work with children in the foster care system. CASA volunteers provide advocacy, support and mentorship for children up to age 18. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, undergo a thorough background and screening process, and complete approximately 36 hours of training. Info, 707-257-CASA; casa@napacasa.org.
Cornerstone Assisted Riding and Equitherapy
Train to be a volunteer therapeutic horse handler, leader or sidewalker. CARE provides equine-assisted activities for children and adults. Info, help@carebayarea.org or 888-922-7366.