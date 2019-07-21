Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa County Historical Society
The Napa County Historical Society hosts its annual meeting from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St, Napa. Info, napahistory.org; 224-1739; info@napahistory.org.
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 6-8 p.m. at the Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Gatherings include socializing, hors d’oeuvres and wine. No meetings in November or December. Info, napawomensclub.com; 226-7763.
American Canyon Kiwanis
American Canyon Kiwanis meets on the fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 3600 Broadway St., American Canyon. Info, amcankiwanis.org.
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Olive Tree Inn, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. Social begins at 5 p.m.; dinner is at 6. For information and reservations, call 257-6204 or 227-8639.
Soroptimist International of St. Helena
Soroptimist Internationalof St. Helena inspires action and creates opportunities to transform the lives of women and girls through a global network of members and international partnerships. For meeting information, visit sisthelena.org.
Alliance Francaise
The Napa chapter of this international French club welcomes all who are interested in the French language and culture. The club hosts screening of French films and other social and cultural events. You don’t need to be a fluent speaker to join the fun. Info, 688-9110; afnapa.com.
Classes/Workshops
Triple P
The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Triple P parenting classes on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon, through Aug. 31. Want to feel more successful as a parent and get ideas and strategies to help build a healthy family? Child care will be provided. Call 253-4283 for more information.
Fundraisers
Dine and Donate
Villa Corona, 3614 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, hosts a dine and donate fundraiser benefitting Napa Valley Pull BMX on Tuesday, July 23. For a copy of the donation flyer, visit facebook.com/Napavelleypull. Info, ride2ride@hotmail.com; 812-0069.
Pancake Breakfast
New Life Napa, 2625 First St., Napa, hosts its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, July 27, from 8-11 a.m. Enjoy pancakes, bacon, orange juice, coffee and fellowship. This year’s funds raised will benefit the Meals on Wheels Program. All donations welcome. Info, newlifenapa.com; 628-2775.
Support Groups
Learning to Live with Loss
Collarbia Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, hosts an eight-week grief support group, facilitated by Janeen Fabulae, LMFT, for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group meets Mondays, beginning Aug. 5, from 1-3 p.m. Collabria Care provides a safe environment where you can share your feelings and experiences in a supportive group setting. This is a free community service, but registration is required. Info, jfabulae@collabriacare.org; 258-9080.
Q*Youth
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., offers a place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning youth (ages 16-24) and straight friends come together for fun, games, snacks, and activism on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease Group
The Napa Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease Group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa, to discuss issues regarding living with Parkinson’s disease from 3-5 p.m. Although not exclusively young onset – anyone may attend and bring their family or support people – the group focuses on staying active and living well with Parkinson’s disease. Info, 266-6156; 738-2366.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 254-7699; foodaddicts.org.
Grief Support Group for Adults
Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, offers a drop-in grief support group for adults each Thursday at 4 p.m. Info, 258-9080.
Breastfeeding Support Group
Breastfeeding Support Group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Queen Of The Valley Medical Center Community Outreach Department, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. The group is facilitated by Lactation Consultants. Drop in; no registration is required. Info, 252-4411.
Napa Valley Photographic Society
Napa Valley Photographic Society meets on the fourth Monday of the month (excluding May and December) at the American Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Photographer, teacher and art historian Jeffery Martz will discuss experimentation and play in the history of photography at the July meeting. There will be at meet and greet at 6:45 p.m. prior to the start of the meeting. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
Volunteer
Napa Porchfest
The organizers of Napa Porchfest music festival need volunteers on Sunday, July 28, to help direct foot and bike traffic, act as crossing guards, sell T-shirts, and assist with clean-up. Volunteer shifts will be 2-3 hours long, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a brief 30-minute orientation for volunteers in advance of the event – and free Porchfest volunteer T-shirts. Info, napaporchfest.org/volunteer; 707-255-1836.
Community Resources For Children
Community Resources For Children promotes early education in Napa County. Volunteers help staff events, read at storytime events at the Napa Farmers Market, and share their talents by hosting learning activities such as music, art or science. Get involved and advocate for quality education. Info, esimonsson@crcnapa.org; crcnapa.org; 253-0376, ext. 140.
Mariposa
Mariposa empowers young women in Napa to stand up and speak out against violence and substance abuse. Mentors are needed to help guide adolescent girls to make healthy life choices. Mentor training provided. Info, 253-6806; joguzman@napacoe.org.
Rianda House Senior Activity Center
Volunteers needed to help out at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena. Opportunities include greeter, lunch/brunch server, garden crew, resource librarian, community outreach ambassador and arts/lecture ambassador. Info, 963-8555; mary@rinadahouse.org.
Collabria Hospice
Collabria Hospice offers patient-centered care and community resources for those facing the transitions of aging, chroinic illness or the end of life. Its programs rely on dedicated, compassionate volunteers to assist with a variety of support services. Info, 254-4172; ahouse@nvhads.org.
Paws for Healing
Do you have a friendly, happy, healthy dog who loves people? Paws for Healing, a nonprofit organization that trains you to become a volunteer with your canine, visits hospitals, assisted living facilities, libraries and simply makes other people smile with canine visits. Info, 258-3486; PawsForHealing.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters
For a few hours, a couple times a month, you can give a child the invaluable gift of your friendship. By simply changing their perspective of what the world can offer, you can literally start changing their lives. Info, 707-258-6346; triveracalderon@bbbsnorthbay.org
Napa CASA, A Voice for Children
Napa Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are trained community volunteers who work with children in the foster care system. CASA volunteers provide advocacy, support and mentorship for children up to age 18. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, undergo a thorough background and screening process, and complete approximately 36 hours of training. Info, 707-257-CASA; casa@napacasa.org.
Cornerstone Assisted Riding and Equitherapy
Train to be a volunteer therapeutic horse handler, leader or sidewalker. CARE provides equine-assisted activities for children and adults. Info, help@carebayarea.org or 888-922-7366.