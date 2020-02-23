Napa County Community Bulletin Board

To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa Valley Photographic SocietyNapa Valley Photographic Society meets on the fourth Monday of the month (excluding May and December) at the American Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Erin de Jaurgui, faculty member Napa Valley College Photography Department, will be the guest speaker at the Feb. 24 meeting. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
Napa Women’s Club Evening EditionNapa Women’s Club Evening Edition meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month (September through June) at 6 p.m. at the Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Guests welcome. Info, napawomensclub.com.
American Canyon KiwanisAmerican Canyon Kiwanis meets on the fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 3600 Broadway St., American Canyon. Info, amcankiwanis.org.
Soroptimist International of St. HelenaSoroptimist Internationalof St. Helena inspires action and creates opportunities to transform the lives of women and girls through a global network of members and international partnerships. For meeting information, visit sisthelena.org.
Rotary of North NapaThe Rotary Club of North Napa meets on Tuesdays at the Napa Valley Wine Train Culinary Arts Center, 801 Eighth St., Napa, from 6-7 p.m. Info, northnaparotary.org.
Napa Ladies Golf ClubLooking for a new group of women to golf with? Napa Ladies Golf Club meets Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. at Napa Golf Course, 2295 Streblow Drive, Napa. Contact club captain Kim Cappelle at kim@kimcappelle.com for more details.
Napa Valley HarmonizersNapa Valley Harmonizers, an all-male a cappella chorus, welcomes singers of all ages and experience levels to join rehearsals on Tuesdays at Napa Valley Life Church, 2303 Trower Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleyharmonizers.com.
Kiwanis Club of St HelenaThe Kiwanis Club of St Helena meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1291 Madrona Ave., St. Helena. Info, sthelenakiwanis.org; StHelenaKiwanis@gmail.com.
Napa ToastmastersNapa Toastmasters 2024 meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at New Tech High School (Room 13), 920 Yount St., Napa. Toastmasters is a world leader in communication and leadership development. Guests welcome. Info, 634-4864; napatoastmasters.org.
Kiwanis Club of Greater NapaKiwanis Club of Greater Napa meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa. Kiwanis is a service club focused on community service, particularly for local youth. Info, kiwanisgreaternapa.org.
Napa RotaryNapa Rotary meets Wednesdays from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, naparotary.org; 258-1799.
Napa Sunrise RotaryNapa Sunrise Rotary meets Thursdays at the Silverado Country Club, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, at 7 a.m. Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united to provide humanitarian services and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Info, napasunriserotary.net.
Kiwanis Club of NapaKiwanis Club of Napa’s meets Thursdays at noon at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, KiwanisClubOfNapa.org.
LeTip of NapaMake new business connections when LeTip of Napa meets on Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Archer Hotel, 1230 First St., Napa. Info, letipnapa.com.
Calistoga Rotary ClubCalistoga Rotary Club meets at noon every Thursday in the Tucker Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 2025 Grant St, Calistoga. Info, calistogarotary.org.
Old GoatsThe men’s discussion group Old Goats meets Fridays at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Info, 255-1800.
Calistoga Camera ClubThe Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Suite 1, Calistoga. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
French Discussion GroupAlliance Francaise’s “Les Copains” French discussion group meets Saturdays at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. If you love the French language and if you speak French well enough for a basic conversation, this discussion group is perfect for you. Info, greg@afnapa.com; 415-225-0312.
You have free articles remaining.
Sing Napa ValleySing Napa Valley is an auditioned, inter-generational chorus that rehearses on Mondays at 7 p.m. To inquire about auditions, call 707-255-4662. Info, singnapavalley.org.
Napa Cribbage ClubPlay nine games against nine different opponents during Napa Cribbage Club meetings every Tuesday from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Napa Moose Lodge, 3275 Browns Valley Road, Napa. Info, mlr94549@yahoo.com; 510-504 6905; centurypeggers.wordpress.com.
Support Groups
Depression Bipolar Support AllianceDepression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at OLE Health (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.com; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Alcoholics AnonymousAlcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. Come to the “Beginner’s Meeting” Mondays at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa, at 5:45 p.m. Info, aanapa.org.
Widowed Seniors Social ClubThe Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 8 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
LGBTQ CounselingLGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Overeaters AnonymousOvereaters Anonymous hosts a Big Book and Step Study meeting every Tuesday at the Crosswalk Church Heritage Room, 2590 First St., Napa, from 6-7 p.m. Info, 773-315-0073; oa.org.
Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease GroupThe Napa Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease Group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa, to discuss issues regarding living with Parkinson’s disease from 3-5 p.m. Although not exclusively young onset – anyone may attend and bring their family or support people – the group focuses on staying active and living well with Parkinson’s disease. Info, 266-6156; 738-2366.
Challenging Behaviors Support GroupIs your child being difficult? Join other parents for support and discussion. Meetings are held at ParentsCAN, 1909 Jefferson St., Napa. Both English and Spanish support groups are offered and childcare is available with advance registration. Info, 253-7444; parentscan.org/how-we-help.
Autism Support GroupDo you have a child on the spectrum? Get connected and meet families on a similar journey. Meetings in English are held at the Napa Infant Program, 1511 Myrtle Ave., Napa. Meetings in Spanish are held at ParentsCAN, 1909 Jefferson St., Napa. Childcare is available with advance registration. Info, 253-7444; parentscan.org/how-we-help.
Health and Wellness
Slip, trips and falls preventionShare the Care Napa Valley hosts a special presentation on home safety and preventing falls on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Congregation Beth Sholom, 1455 Elm St. Napa, from 3-4 p.m. Learn to live independently as long as possible during this free informational presentation featuring licensed occupational therapist Robin Stearn. Find out what the risk factors for falling are and what steps you can take to reduce your fall risk, including home assessments and modifications. RSVP by calling Share the Care at 707-492-3198 or emailing sharethecarenv@gmail.com.
How To Fully Live health seminarsSigns Memorial Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1920 Finnell Road, Yountville, presents the health seminar program How to Fully Live, featuring Coach Ruben J Guzman on Sunday, March 1 from 1-3 p.m. Free admission. Info, coachruben@coachruben.com; 916-484-7415; 707-944-8221.
Senior Meditation GroupMaster meditation teacher James Keolker leads the class “Packing Your Meditation Toolbox” — discussing various ways to meditate on Friday, March 13, at Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 9:30 am. Open to seniors new to meditation as well as those more experienced. Class is free but reservations are required. Info, 707-963-8555.
Volunteer
Garden WorkdaysThe di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art seeks volunteers for general upkeep and maintenance of several gardens on the property, located at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Gardening takes place on Wednesdays (Feb. 19-March 25) from 8 a.m.-noon. Volunteers can expect to help with pruning, weeding cleaning up a variety of plants and trees. All volunteers will receive a two-person di Rosa gift pass for each day they volunteer. Volunteers must sign up for a shift the Monday prior to the desired work day. RSVP to education@dirosaart.org; 707-226-5991, ext. 24. Info, dirosaart.org.
Napa Police DepartmentVolunteers are needed to assist at DUI checkpoints, school bike rodeos, and community events. Other opportunities with the Napa Police Department include neighborhood volunteer patrols, patrol vehicle maintenance, SWAT scenarios, and mobile radar units. You must be 21 or older, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid California driver’s license and have no felony or misdemeanor convictions. Info, 257-9353; etail@cityofnapa.org.
Community Resources For ChildrenCommunity Resources For Children promotes early education in Napa County. Volunteers help staff events, read at storytime events at the Napa Farmers Market, and share their talents by hosting learning activities such as music, art or science. Get involved and advocate for quality education. Info, esimonsson@crcnapa.org; crcnapa.org; 253-0376, ext. 140.
Napa Community Animal Response TeamNapa Community Animal Response Team (Napa CART) works in cooperation with loca, state, and federal agnecies to ensure the best possible outcome for animals in Napa County and other areas who need assistance during emergencies, such as earthquakes, floods and wildfires. Info, napacart.org; info@napacart.org.
MariposaMariposa empowers young women in Napa to stand up and speak out against violence and substance abuse. Mentors are needed to help guide adolescent girls to make healthy life choices. Mentor training provided. Info, 253-6806; joguzman@napacoe.org.