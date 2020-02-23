Napa County Community Bulletin Board

LGBTQ CounselingLGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.

Overeaters AnonymousOvereaters Anonymous hosts a Big Book and Step Study meeting every Tuesday at the Crosswalk Church Heritage Room, 2590 First St., Napa, from 6-7 p.m. Info, 773-315-0073; oa.org.

Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease GroupThe Napa Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease Group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa, to discuss issues regarding living with Parkinson’s disease from 3-5 p.m. Although not exclusively young onset – anyone may attend and bring their family or support people – the group focuses on staying active and living well with Parkinson’s disease. Info, 266-6156; 738-2366.

Challenging Behaviors Support GroupIs your child being difficult? Join other parents for support and discussion. Meetings are held at ParentsCAN, 1909 Jefferson St., Napa. Both English and Spanish support groups are offered and childcare is available with advance registration. Info, 253-7444; parentscan.org/how-we-help.