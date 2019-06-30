Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets on the first Monday of the month at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:45. Info, 255-5673.
Napa Business Advantage
Napa Business Advantage meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at The Gasser Building Conference Room, 433 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Info, napabusinessadvantage.com.
Napa County Taxpayers Association
The Napa County Taxpayers Association meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Barwick Law Firm, 2005 Delpha Drive, Napa, at 5:30 p.m. Info, 227-2812.
Lilac Branch of
Children’s Hospital
The Napa/Solano Lilac Branch of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at Chardonnay Golf Club, 255 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon. The group raises funds to support programs that benefit the health and well-being of children. Info: lilacbranchch@aol.com; lilacbranch.org.
Napa Valley Bonsai Club
Join the Napa Valley Bonsai Club for demonstrations, programs and instructional workshops on the first Saturday of the month (excluding holidays), from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. Info, 945-0908; nvbonsai.org.
Rotary of North Napa
The Rotary Club of North Napa meets on Tuesdays at the Napa Valley Wine Train Culinary Arts Center, 801 Eighth St., Napa, from 6:30-8 p.m. Info, northnaparotary.org.
Napa Ladies Golf Club
Looking for a new group of women to golf with? Napa Ladies Golf Club meets Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. at Napa Golf Course, 2295 Streblow Drive, Napa. Contact club captain Kim Cappelle at kim@kimcappelle.com for more details.
Napa Valley Harmonizers
Napa Valley Harmonizers, an all-male a cappella chorus, welcomes singers of all ages and experience levels to join rehearsals on Tuesdays at Napa Valley Baptist Church, 2303 Trower Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleyharmonizers.com; 261-0989.
Kiwanis Club of St Helena
The Kiwanis Club of St Helena meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1291 Madrona Ave., St. Helena. Info, sthelenakiwanis.org; 337-8936; StHelenaKiwanis@gmail.com.
Napa Toastmasters
Napa Toastmasters 2024 meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at New Tech High School (Room 13), 920 Yount St., Napa. Toastmasters is a world leader in communication and leadership development. Guests welcome. Info, 634-4864; napatoastmasters.org.
Kiwanis Club of
Greater Napa
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa. Kiwanis is a service club focused on community service, particularly for local youth. Info, kiwanisgreaternapa.org; 319-5599.
Napa Rotary
Napa Rotary meets Wednesdays from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, naparotary.org; 258-1799.
A Course in Miracles
A Course in Miracles, a self-study spiritual group, meets on Wednesdays at noon. For more details and the meeting location, email irejoyce77@aol.com.
Napa Sunrise Rotary
Napa Sunrise Rotary meets Thursdays at the Silverado Country Club, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, at 7 a.m. Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united to provide humanitarian services and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Info, napasunriserotary.net.
Kiwanis Club of Napa
Kiwanis Club of Napa’s meets Thursdays at noon at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, KiwanisClubOfNapa.org.
LeTip of Napa
Make new business connections when LeTip of Napa meets on Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Archer Hotel, 1230 First St., Napa. Info, letipnapa.com.
Calistoga Rotary Club
Calistoga Rotary Club meets at noon every Thursday in the Tucker Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 2025 Grant St, Calistoga. Info, calistogarotary.org.
Support Groups
Learning to Live with Loss
Collarbia Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, hosts an eight-week grief support group, facilitated by Janeen Fabulae, LMFT, for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group meets Mondays, beginning July 15, from 3-4:40 p.m. Collabria Care provides a safe environment where you can share your feelings and experiences in a supportive group setting. This is a free community service, but registration is required. Info, jfabulae@collabriacare.org; 258-9080.
Mental Health Family Support Group
For families and friends of individuals with mental illness, this group meets on the first Monday of the month from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Napa County Office of Comprehensive Services for Older Adults, 650 Imperial Way, Room 202, Napa. No sign-ups required; drop-ins welcome. Info, 253-4046.
LGBT Seniors
Discussion Group
LGBTQ Connection Napa hosts a group for LGBT seniors on the first Tuesday of the month at 10:15 a.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. There are no strict age qualifications. Free. Info, ian@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Lupus Support Group
This ongoing monthly support group – meant for those diagnosed with Lupus – meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Wellness Center, Conference Room 2 on second floor, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. The group meetings provide education and support and are open to the public at no charge. Info, 226-9838 or bethe11@mac.com.
Talking Circle
Suscol Intertribal Council hosts a talking circle from 6-7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at its office located at 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 215, in Napa. A talking circle is a support group for a healthy lifestyle through cultural sharing. This is an opportunity to share and release stressful moments. The talking circle is facilitated by Sal Garcia Pinola. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561; lidia@suscolcouncil.org.
Rainbow Room
LGBTQ Connection brings together LGBTQ youth and friends in Calistoga for a social gathering on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 2-3:30 p.m. at Calistoga Jr/Sr High School, 1608 Lake St., Calistoga. Free. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The Pacific Chapter of the Neuropathy Association meets in a group support environment to discuss the latest information available to address the pain and discomfort associated with peripheral neuropathy on the first Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 257-2343.
Caregivers of Persons with Memory Loss
This support group for family caregivers of persons with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias meets on the first and third Thursday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. at Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Transcend Napa
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts a free social gathering and support group for transgender, gender non-conforming, and gender fabulous folks of all ages, hosted by trans leaders from the local community, on the first Friday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org;251-9432.
OCD Support Group
This group is for friends and family members of those who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. The group meets on the first Saturday of the month at 5 Financial Plaza, Suite 228, Napa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The group offers support, friendship and nonjudgmental conversation. Info, 280-8009; napaocd@gmail.com.
Low Vision Support Group
Earle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, earlebaum.org ; 707-523-3222.