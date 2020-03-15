Napa County Community Bulletin Board

To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com. Please note that events and meetings may be abruptly canceled as a result of coronavirus concerns. Check with event organizers for the latest details.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa Valley Genealogy Society
The Napa Valley Genealogy Society meets monthly on the third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Napa Valley Genealogy Library, 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa. Info, napavalleygenealogy.org; 252-2252.
Napa Host Lions
Napa Host Lions meets on the third Thursday of the month at the Napa Sea Scout Building, 402 Riverside Drive, Napa, at 7 pm. Meetings are open to guests with prior reservations, and a dinner is served for a small donation. Membership is by invitation to service minded adults who wish to make a difference in our community. For reservations and more information, call 255-0906.
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (September-May, excluding December) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, silveradoguild@gmail.com.
Marine Corps League #870
All former and active Marines are invited to meet on the third Saturday of the month from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road, Napa. Members of the Marine Corps League join together in camaraderie and fellowship for the purpose of preserving the traditions and promoting the interest of the U.S. Marine Corps. Info, 337-5241 ubpets@juno.com.
Soroptimist International of Napa
Soroptimist International of Napa, a women’s service club helping women and girls locally and internationally, meets on the second and third Tuesday of the month at Embassy Suites, 1075 California Blvd ., Napa, for lunch at noon; and on the fourth Tuesday of the month for an evening meeting (location may vary) at 5:30 p.m. Info, soroptimistnapa.org; 253-4328; sinapa@soroptimist.net.
Soroptimist International Calistoga
Soroptimist International Calistoga meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (September-June) at the Calistoga Hot Springs, 1006 Washington St., Calistoga. Info, sicalistoga.org; sicalistoga@soroptimist.net.
Support Groups
Hearing Loss Support Group
Napa Valley Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association meets on the third Wednesday of the month (September-June) at Napa Senior Center, 1518 Jefferson St., Napa, at 12:30 p.m. Info, 226-9832.
For Parents Who Have Lost A Child
Compassionate Friends of Napa, a support group for those who have lost a child at any age, from any cause, meets on the third Thursday of the month from 7-9 p.m. at the Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa, on the second floor. All bereaved parents are welcome at no charge. Info, 258-1623; jnunn@aol.com; compassionatefriends.org.
Napa MS Self-Help Group
The Napa Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Group meets on the third Thursday of the month at Center For Spiritual Living, 1249 Coombs St., Napa, from 4-5:30 p.m. Info, 363-5448; nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/CAN/Groups-and-Discussions.
Young Onset Parkinson's Disease Group
The Napa Young Onset Parkinson's Disease Group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa, to discuss issues regarding living with Parkinson's disease from 3-5 p.m. Although not exclusively young onset – anyone may attend and bring their family or support people – the group focuses on staying active and living well with Parkinson's disease. Info, 266-6156; 738-2366.
Challenging Behaviors Support Group
Is your child being difficult? Join other parents for support and discussion. Meetings are held at ParentsCAN, 1909 Jefferson St., Napa. Both English and Spanish support groups are offered and childcare is available with advance registration. Info, 253-7444; parentscan.org/how-we-help.
Autism Support Group
Do you have a child on the spectrum? Get connected and meet families on a similar journey. Meetings in English are held at the Napa Infant Program, 1511 Myrtle Ave., Napa. Meetings in Spanish are held at ParentsCAN, 1909 Jefferson St., Napa. Childcare is available with advance registration. Info, 253-7444; parentscan.org/how-we-help.
Health and Wellness
Living Well with Parkinson’s
Collabria Care hosts a series of practical workshops for those with Parkinson’s disease, their caretakers, families, and friends at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., on Wednesdays, beginning April 8. Meetings will be held from 1-3 p.m. Free admission. Topics include: strategies to reduce common movement disorders (April 8); techniques to help you stay positive (April 15); identifying and relieving sleep disturbances (April 22); addressing nutritional concerns (April 29); and optimizing your brain health (May 6). Free admission. Info, collabriacare.org/living-well-with-parkinsons-3; 707-258-9087; lduenas@collabriacare.org.
Lunch & Learn
Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, hosts a series of five Lunch & Learn workshops on Wednesdays from noon-2 p.m., beginning April 1. Workshops are for care partners with loved ones who have moderate to advanced Alzheimer’s disease, or related dementia. Topics include Dementia 101 (April 1); Gems Approach (April 8); Learning to Speak Alzheimer's (April 15); Understanding & Managing Challenging Behaviors (April 22); and Self-Care for the Care Partner (April 29). Free admission; lunch provided. Registration required. Info, 707-258-9087, ext. 272; lduenas@collabriacare.org.
Classes/Workshops
Northgate U
Attention Northgate Christian Fellowship parishioners living in Napa County. Beginning March 15, the church will be hosting Northgate U classes at 2201 Lake Herman Road in Benicia Weekly class sessions range from 4 weeks to 13 weeks and from 1-2 hours per session. Classes for singles are: “5 Love Languages for Singles” and “Single & Parenting”. Other classes include: “Married for Good,” “DivorceCare,” “Family Caregiver,” and “GriefShare.” Cost is from $20-$25. Enroll online at thisis.church/benicia/northgateu or by calling the church office at 707-747-5855.
Volunteer
Garden Workdays
The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art seeks volunteers for general upkeep and maintenance of several gardens on the property, located at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Gardening takes place on Wednesdays (now through March 25) from 8 a.m.-noon. Volunteers can expect to help with pruning, weeding cleaning up a variety of plants and trees. All volunteers will receive a two-person di Rosa gift pass for each day they volunteer. Volunteers must sign up for a shift the Monday prior to the desired work day. RSVP to education@dirosaart.org; 707-226-5991, ext. 24. Info, dirosaart.org.
Porchfest
Volunteers are needed for downtown Napa’s Porchfest music festival on Sunday, July 26. Volunteers are needed to staff the street barricades and provide visitors with information that will help ensure a fun and safe event. Volunteer shifts will be 2- 2.5 hours long, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a 45-minute orientation for volunteers in advance of the event – and free Porchfest volunteer T-shirts. For details, visit napaporchfest.org/volunteer.
Napa Wildlife Rescue
Napa Wildlife Rescue is looking for volunteers to help with wildlife care, building/maintenance tasks and community education. There is a volunteer orientation every month to explain more and get you ready to volunteer. Volunteers must be 12 years old (with continuously supervising adult) or older. Napa Wildlife Rescue needs the most help April- September, during “baby season”. Email the clinic manager at wildlifeadmin@napawildliferescue.org to get orientation dates and to sign up. Info, napawildliferescue.org.
Molly’s Angels
Molly’s Angels volunteers provide free transportation to medical appointments for Napa County seniors in need and also make weekly friendly calls to isolated seniors through the Telephone Reassurance program. Volunteer drivers choose appointments from an online calendar convenient to their own schedule and drive as much or as little as needed. Volunteer callers make weekly calls from the office or from their own homes to seniors. Info, mollysangels.com; mollysangels@mollysangels.com.
Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District protects and preserves natural areas, wildlife habitat, open spaces, improve and operate public parks, trails, outdoor recreational facilities, and outdoor education programs. Volunteers are needed for Visitor Center staffing, docent work, special events, trail maintenance and construction, invasive species removal, restoration, and more. Contact Rick Fessenden for trail work and invasive species removal at rfessenden@ncrposd.org; 707-548-4907. Contact Rick Park, Steward Bothe State Park, for all others at jjordan@ncrposd.org; 707-299-2171.
Di Rosa Center For Contemporary Art
The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art seeks volunteers to lead public tours of the art gallery and grounds. Volunteers must commit to staying up to date with engagement techniques and exhibition content. To apply, visit bit.ly/34fsOup or email education@dirosaart.org.
Napa Police Department
Volunteers are needed to assist at DUI checkpoints, school bike rodeos, and community events. Other opportunities with the Napa Police Department include neighborhood volunteer patrols, patrol vehicle maintenance, SWAT scenarios, and mobile radar units. You must be 21 or older, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid California driver’s license and have no felony or misdemeanor convictions. Info, 257-9353; etail@cityofnapa.org.
Community Resources For Children
Community Resources For Children promotes early education in Napa County. Volunteers help staff events, read at storytime events at the Napa Farmers Market, and share their talents by hosting learning activities such as music, art or science. Get involved and advocate for quality education. Info, esimonsson@crcnapa.org; crcnapa.org; 253-0376, ext. 140.
Napa Community Animal Response Team
Napa Community Animal Response Team (Napa CART) works in cooperation with loca, state, and federal agnecies to ensure the best possible outcome for animals in Napa County and other areas who need assistance during emergencies, such as earthquakes, floods and wildfires. Info, napacart.org; info@napacart.org.
Mariposa
Mariposa empowers young women in Napa to stand up and speak out against violence and substance abuse. Mentors are needed to help guide adolescent girls to make healthy life choices. Mentor training provided. Info, 253-6806; joguzman@napacoe.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters
For a few hours, a couple times a month, you can give a child the invaluable gift of your friendship. By simply changing their perspective of what the world can offer, you can literally start changing their lives. Info, 707-258-6346; triveracalderon@bbbsnorthbay.org
Napa CASA, A Voice for Children
Napa Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are trained community volunteers who work with children in the foster care system. CASA volunteers provide advocacy, support and mentorship for children up to age 18. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, undergo a thorough background and screening process, and complete approximately 36 hours of training. Info, 707-257-CASA; casa@napacasa.org.
Cornerstone Assisted Riding and Equitherapy
Train to be a volunteer therapeutic horse handler, leader or sidewalker. CARE provides equine-assisted activities for children and adults. Info, help@carebayarea.org or 888-922-7366.