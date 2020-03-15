Napa County Community Bulletin Board

Garden Workdays

The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art seeks volunteers for general upkeep and maintenance of several gardens on the property, located at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Gardening takes place on Wednesdays (now through March 25) from 8 a.m.-noon. Volunteers can expect to help with pruning, weeding cleaning up a variety of plants and trees. All volunteers will receive a two-person di Rosa gift pass for each day they volunteer. Volunteers must sign up for a shift the Monday prior to the desired work day. RSVP to education@dirosaart.org; 707-226-5991, ext. 24. Info, dirosaart.org.

Porchfest

Volunteers are needed for downtown Napa’s Porchfest music festival on Sunday, July 26. Volunteers are needed to staff the street barricades and provide visitors with information that will help ensure a fun and safe event. Volunteer shifts will be 2- 2.5 hours long, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a 45-minute orientation for volunteers in advance of the event – and free Porchfest volunteer T-shirts. For details, visit napaporchfest.org/volunteer.

Napa Wildlife Rescue