Reunions
Vintage High School Class of 1989
The Vintage High School Class of 1989 hosts its 30th high school reunion on Saturday, June 29, at the Napa General Store, 540 Main St., Suite 100, Napa, from 6-9 p.m. Learn what your classmates have been up to and reconnect with those friends you’ve lost touch with. Enjoy appetizers, desserts and unlimited wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Admission is $77. Info, https://vintage89.ticketbud.com/30th-reunion.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa Valley Welcome Club
The Napa Valley Welcome Club hosts its monthly luncheon on Thursday, June 13, at the Napa Valley Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 1040 Orchard Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Lunch, provided by Fume Bistro and Bar, is $10. Reservations must be made by June 5. This will be the Welcome Club’s final meeting. The club is disbanding. Info, 255-2817.
Napa Valley Dog Training Club
Napa Valley Dog Training Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
Napa Women’s Club
Napa Women’s Club – a nonprofit service club for women to meet new friends, listen to guest speakers and support opportunities to better the community – meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m., at the Napa Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Info, 226-7763; napawomensclub.com.
Sons in Retirement #149
Sons in Retirement meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Sons in Retirement (SIRs) is for retired or semi-retired men who would like to have lunch once a month and hear guest speakers on a variety of topics. Branch #149 also offers activities such as golf, bocce, wine tasting, dinners, bicycling and walks. Info, sirinc2.org/branch/65; 227-0134; jjh4482@comcast.net.
Napa Valley Writers
Napa Valley Writers embraces all genres, writing styles and related professions, providing networking, leadership and support through workshops, special events and open-mic readings. The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists Church Sanctuary, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleywriters.net; info.napavalleywriters@gmail.com.
Active 20-30 Club of Napa
The Active 20-30 Club of Napa #57 is a service group of 20- and 30-somethings with a passion for improving the lives of underprivileged and disadvantaged youth in Napa County. Napa 20-30 meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at a local Napa restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Info, napaactive2030.org; membership@napaactive2030.org
Napa Valley Needlers
Napa Valley Needlers meet on the second Thursday of the month at 11:15 a.m. at the Pelusi Building, 2298 Streblow Drive, Napa. June’s meeting includes a short business followed by a summer potluck luncheon. Info, 255-1907.
Napa Valley Republican Women
Napa Valley Republican Women Federated meets on the second Thursday of the month (excluding July and August) at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave.,Napa, for a luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. June’s meeting includes a fashion show fundraiser, featuring styles by Chicos. Lunch is $45; RSVP required. Lunch reservations must be made by June 10. Info, rsvprepwomen@gmail.com; napavalleyrwf.org; 255-5613.
Soroptimist International
Soroptimist International of Napa, a women’s service club helping women locally and internationally, meets on the second Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, for lunch; and fourth Tuesday of the month for a dinner (location may vary) at 5:30 p.m. Info, 253-4328; sinapa@soroptimist.net.
Napa County Vet Connect
Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, on the second Thursday of the month from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
Napa Valley Orchid Society
The Napa Valley Orchid Society meets on the second Friday of the month at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, nv-os.org; info@nv-os.org.
Napa Valley Quilters
Napa Valley Quilt Guild meets on the second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. June’s meeting includes a short business meeting followed by a presentation about new quilting tools. Info, napavalleyquilters.org; 592-3515.
Marine Corps League #870
All former and active Marines are invited to meet on the third Saturday of the month from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road, Napa. Members of the Marine Corps League join together in camaraderie and fellowship for the purpose of preserving the traditions and promoting the interest of the U.S. Marine Corps. Info, 337-5241 ubpets@juno.com.
Napa Toastmasters
Napa Toastmasters 2024 meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at New Tech High School (Room 13), 920 Yount St., Napa. Toastmasters is a world leader in communication and leadership development. Guests welcome. Info, 634-4864; napatoastmasters.org.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa. Kiwanis is a service club focused on community service, particularly for local youth. Info, kiwanisgreaternapa.org; 319-5599.
Napa Rotary
Napa Rotary meets Wednesdays from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, naparotary.org; 258-1799.
Support Groups
Learning to Live with Loss
Collarbia Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, hosts an eight-week grief support group, facilitated by Janeen Fabulae, LMFT, for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group meets Mondays, beginning July 15, from 3-4:40 p.m. Collabria Care provides a safe environment where you can share your feelings and experiences in a supportive group setting. This is a free community service, but registration is required. Info, jfabulae@collabriacare.org; 258-9080.
Low Vision Support Group
Earle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, earlebaum.org ; 707-523-3222.
Napa Valley Alliance on Aging
The Napa Alliance on Aging meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Queen of the Valley Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Napa, at noon. Anyone interesting in older adults and the business of caring for people is encouraged to attend. Info, napavalleyallianceonaging.com; yvonnebaginski@gmail.com.
Q*Youth
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., offers a place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning youth (ages 16-24) and straight friends come together for fun, games, snacks, and activism on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Hearing Loss Support Group
Napa Valley Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association meets on the third Wednesday of the month (September-June) at Napa Senior Center, 1518 Jefferson St., Napa, at 1 p.m. Info, 226-9832.
For Parents Who Have Lost A Child
Compassionate Friends of Napa, a support group for those who have lost a child at any age, from any cause, meets on the third Thursday of the month from 7-9 p.m. at the Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa, on the second floor. All bereaved parents are welcome at no charge. Info, 258-1623; jnunn@aol.com.
Napa MS Self-Help Group
The Napa Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Group meets on the third Thursday of the month at Center For Spiritual Living, 1249 Coombs St., Napa, from 4-5:30 p.m. Info, 363-5448; nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/CAN/Groups-and-Discussions.
Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease Group
The Napa Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease Group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa, to discuss issues regarding living with Parkinson’s disease from 3-5 p.m. Although not exclusively young onset – anyone may attend and bring their family or support people – the group focuses on staying active and living well with Parkinson’s disease. Info, 266-6156; 738-2366.
Widowed Seniors Social Club
The Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 8 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.